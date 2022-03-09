An Assumption Parish man admitted to stealing more than $213,000 from the bank account of a company that had been employing him through a work re-entry program for people with past criminal convictions, federal prosecutors said.
Rodney Roussell, 40, of Belle Rose, faces up to 30 years in federal prison and up to a $1 million fine after pleading guilty to one count of bank fraud before U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry in New Orleans on Tuesday.
The company, which prosecutors did not name but is based in New Orleans, provided Roussell a salary, incentive payments for remaining employed and rental assistance, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said.
Roussell had been previously convicted in 2013 in a counterfeit check scheme, sentenced to five years in federal prison and later released on supervised probation with a requirement to pay more than $60,300 in restitution.
Under his latest plea, Roussell admitted to using a Chase Bank web portal and mobile banking application to move the money from the company's bank account to pay off debts on a Chase Bank card owned by Roussell's own company, MC and Associates Management.
Roussel used his employer's Chase account to pay off MC and Associates' Chase Bank card 18 times between April and June 2018, totaling $213,372.05, according to a factual basis filed with his plea.
The card had been used for personal expenses, including those made at Amazon, Costco and Sam's Club.
Roussell didn't have authority to move the money from the operator's account, federal prosecutors added. The work re-entry program operator discovered the illegal payments in 2019.
MC and Associates, which Roussell did not tell his work re-entry operator he owned, was also leasing Roussell his home and receiving the rental assistance payments from the work re-entry operator, the plea says.
About a year after the illegal payments ended, federal prosecutors garnished Roussell's wages at a barbecue restaurant because he had paid less than $1,000 of the restitution owed in the earlier counterfeit check case, filings show.
But a judge later removed the garnishment in November 2019 after prosecutors told the court Roussell was unemployed.
In his latest conviction, Roussell had earlier waived indictment and had been charged by prosecutors with a bill of information in early January, usually a signal in the federal system that a defendant is cooperating with prosecutors.
Portions of Roussell's plea and the statements he gave prosecutors were filed under seal Tuesday.
Under his plea deal with prosecutors, Roussell must also surrender all his illegally obtained gains.
His sentencing is set for June 14.