The East Baton Rouge Housing Authority spent nearly $9,000 in public money on celebrations, meals and gifts between 2014 and 2017, according to a new investigation from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office that said the spending may have violated state law.

The legislative auditor's office opened a probe in April into the Housing Authority after the agency's top two employees were overpaid $75,000 over two years. But the legislative auditor's office largely dismissed those concerns in their newly released report, saying external auditors from Postlethwaite & Netterville who the Housing Authority hired in wake of the fallout had "satisfactorily addressed the issue."

Instead, auditors found that the Housing Authority used $2,953 for annual employee picnics, $2,321 office Christmas celebrations, $2,535 for gift cards used as door prizes and $1,122 for other gifts and flower arrangements. The Housing Authority spent public money on those costs from the agency's main budget, and auditors recommended that the organization become more restrictive with public funds and document the public purpose of all expenses.

"We're for sure going to change our policies and procedures to make sure we're in alignment," said Housing Authority Board Chair Dianna Payton. Payton said that the holiday parties, picnics and more were ways to incentivize staff, celebrate their hard work and build morale. The flower arrangements went toward funerals for employee family members, she said.

The amount of misspent money accounts for less than 1 percent of the Housing Authority's total budget, which exceeds $33 million annually, according to a letter that Interim Housing Authority Executive Director J. Daniels, Jr., sent to the Legislative Auditor's office.

