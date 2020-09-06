The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to approve a proposed $5 million settlement in the civil lawsuit filed against local leaders on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in the 2016 police shooting that ignited protests and nationwide controversy.

The measure is slated to appear before the Metro Council during a virtual meeting Sept. 9 — though the item may be deferred to a later date to give residents the opportunity to offer comments live in-person. The public can currently weigh-in via email or through an online form.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks first introduced the item in June and said it should be approved now to allow the next crop of council members to work under the interest of "healing and unity and racial conciliation." Until then, she said, the lawsuit will "hang over our city as a blood-stained banner."

“We can’t move forward as a city without settling this. We’re always going to be moving with a limp," Banks said.

If approved, the measure would authorize the Parish Attorney's Office to offer the settlement to Sterling's family with dollars appropriated from the city-parish's Insurance Reserve Funds, which contains roughly $19 million in available assets.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in 2017 against the City of Baton Rouge, its police department and the officer who killed Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive. It alleges the shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among some Baton Rouge police officers.

The case is crawling toward a March 2021 trial date, nearly five years after the shooting. Attorneys for both sides agreed to participate in mediation, which they hoped would result in a settlement agreement. In December, a motion to settle the case and accept the mediator's proposal appeared before the council but failed to garner the seven votes necessary to pass.

Councilman Trae Welch said he believes it's premature for the Metro Council to consider a settlement in the case. He said the lawsuit should proceed to trial to provide the public with a full accounting of the facts and evidence in the court of law.

"For us to short circuit that process takes away another opportunity for people to get more information," Welch said. "I don't think we should be scared of examining, in detail, where there were and weren't failures."

Councilman Dwight Hudson also said he was opposed to the settlement. He previously said it was irresponsible for offers of settlement to originate from outside the Parish Attorney's Office, arguing that it undermines that office's ability to represent the best interests of the parish.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who is up for re-election in November, wrote in a statement provided to The Advocate that she supports settling the case, arguing that Baton Rouge can't move forward with the lawsuit "lingering in the background."

"We need to bring closure to this issue for the well-being of the entire community, including the Sterling family," the statement read.

Councilman LaMont Cole said proceeding to trial would only re-open wounds and revive racial tensions that roiled Baton Rouge in the aftermath of Sterling's death. He said the facts of the case are clear and that its time for the city-parish to settle the case and move on.

“We know the facts. The facts are that a man was killed at the hands of police officers who chose to conduct themselves in an unprofessional manner," Cole said.

But councilman Matt Watson, who is currently running for mayor-president, argued that placing the settlement on the agenda in the hopes of circumventing the judicial system also serves to re-open old wounds.

"This is not something that should be glossed over. This is something that we as a community have to face," Watson said.