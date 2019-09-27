GRAMERCY — A 25-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed Thursday night in St. James Parish after his car hit the rear of another car, went off Interstate 10 and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said.
Dennis White suffered fatal injuries in the crash that happened shortly before 11 p.m. and was declared dead at the scene, troopers said in a statement Friday.
Troopers said they are still investigating why the 2014 Ford Fusion that White was driving hit the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in front of him on I-10 westbound east of U.S. 61. After the crash, the Ford went off the highway to the right before hitting the tree, troopers said.
The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries. White and all people in the Chevrolet were wearing their seat belts or otherwise properly restrained, troopers said.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, troopers said.