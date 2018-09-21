Thirty-two ministers and faith-based leaders have attached their names to a letter calling on Connie Bernard to resign from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board in the wake of last month's profanity-filled confrontation with a group of young party goers.

The ministers and faith-based leaders, who’ve organized as United Faith Leaders, object to Bernard’s behavior during the Aug. 10 confrontation that happened down the street from her home and was caught on video. They join the education group, Stand For Children Louisiana, which came out six days after the incident calling for her resignation.

United Faith Leaders was an outgrowth of Stand for Children, so the two groups are connected.

Tony Jones, a minister who trains others and formed United Faith Leaders, composed the letter. He said he became involved in the public education debate last year after Stand For Children “brought me on board” because of his history of working with “faith based leadership” and others.

After he began speaking to fellow religious leaders, Jones said, they decided to form their own independent group to lobby for improvement in local public education.

Bernard on Aug. 31 resigned as the board's vice president. She made no mention the Aug. 10 incident but said she was resigning as the board's vice president because her husband was recently diagnosed with cancer. She has resisted calls to step down from the District 8 seat on the board she has held since 2011. In July, prior to the party incident, she was re-elected to a third term after drawing no challengers.

In the letter issued Thursday, Jones and his fellow ministers say they “understand and pray” for Bernard and her husband’s health problems, but added that “we have to hold her accountable for how she is handling God’s most precious commodity.”

“Make no mistake, this not about whether we forgive Mrs. Bernard, it’s about doing what’s right,” they wrote.

They say a teacher in the same situation would be fired, and a school parent would have had to be bailed out of jail.

Bernard received a misdemeanor citation for entering and remaining after forbidden. District Attorney Hillar Moore is still reviewing the citation.