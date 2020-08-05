A Gonzales bar that lost its liquor license temporarily after repeatedly violating the state's coronavirus restrictions had its permit reinstated Wednesday after it agreed to pay a fine and comply with mandates that limit serving alcohol on its premises.
The owner of the Pelican Pub agreed to a $250 fine in a settlement reached with the state's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. The bar is now on probation and could face an additional penalty of $1,000 if it violates state restrictions again.
The Lake Charles-based Frosty Factory, which also had its license suspended for coronavirus-related violations, agreed to a similar settlement Wednesday. Two other bars sanctioned by the state for ignoring restrictions — the Sand Dollar Tiki Bar in Grand Isle and Wo-de's Chill Spot in Harvey — will appear before the ATC in New Orleans on Thursday.
Joe Long, an attorney representing Joshua Johnson, the owner of the Pelican Pub, thanked the ATC for its professionalism in taking a "difficult situation" and "making it more palatable."
However, Long said he thinks the state is "picking and choosing winners" in its enforcement of restrictions.
"The little man who is just trying to feed his family was shut down. The big casinos that make a lot of money for the state are allowed to operate," Long said.
ATC commissioner Ernest Legier, Jr., said "his heart goes out" to businesses struggling to adjust to the economic turmoil wrought by the pandemic, but said the temporary suspensions were necessary to preserve public safety.
"We're not trying to be punitive from the state's perspective and certainly we want people to be able to feed their families," Legier said at the ATC hearing Wednesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the closure of bars to onsite drinking in July after previously allowing them to reopen alongside restaurants and other businesses. Officials said several coronavirus outbreaks were tracked to bars, where patrons tend to huddle closely together inside without masks.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said his office is operating on a "three-strikes-you're-out" policy for enforcing restrictions. If officials find a violation, they won't issue a penalty unless they find the same problem three times after multiple warnings.
Multiple inspections of the Pelican Pub by State Fire Marshal deputies and ATC agents found violations of the governor’s order, including being open to and serving the public inside the bar, the Fire Marshal's Office said.