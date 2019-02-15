Some LSU administrators have been placed on leave pending an investigation into their conduct in response to hazing allegations against several members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, university officials announced Friday evening.

Officials said they received "an allegation regarding the reaction of some administrators after hearing a rumor regarding the DKE chapter."

"Individuals with knowledge about such activities taking place must share that information so that the appropriate steps can be taken to protect our students," LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement. "Students, faculty and staff must continue to work together so that we can once and for all rid our organizations of this toxic and illegal behavior."

Nine DKE members have been arrested and accused of participating in abusive hazing rituals that included beating pledges with a metal pipe, dousing them with gasoline and urinating on them. The reports also depict a culture of silence meant to conceal the abuse from outsiders.

"We are making important cultural changes, and remain committed to weeding out dangerous behavior in our student organizations," the LSU statement reads. "Hazing will not be tolerated on our campus. It is a criminal activity that destroys lives. We have taken aggressive steps toward eradicating this destructive element from our campus, and you are witnessing some of the fallout from our continued pursuit of a better, stronger campus culture for our students."

High-ranking LSU admin who oversaw Greek organizations replaced in January amid DKE closure LSU quietly parted ways with a high-ranking administrator who oversaw Greek organizations and other aspects of student life around the same ti…

The accusations come amid the university's ongoing quest for increased safety within its Greek system following the hazing death of an LSU freshman in fall 2017, which sparked widespread concern about unsafe practices and lenient penalties for the students responsible.

DKE's national organization — one of the oldest fraternities in the nation — announced the sudden closure of its LSU chapter last month after an investigation found evidence of hazing and alcohol violations. The group said it shared its findings with LSU Police and the school administration.