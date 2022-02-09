Kirby Smith Hall, the notorious LSU dorm that looms over campus, will finally be imploded in June 2022 and will be replaced with a green space, university officials say.
LSU has planned to get rid of Kirby Smith several times over the years, but growing demand for on-campus housing has repeatedly delayed those plans.
"I think the fact that it's been on again and off again has been complicated but I can guarantee at this point that, sometime in early June, Kirby Smith will fall to the ground," said Peter Trentacoste, executive director for Residential Life at LSU.
The opening of two new residence halls, Azalea Hall and Camellia Hall, in the fall created enough housing capacity to make the demolition possible.
"We had about 800 beds come on line with Azalea and Camellia, which made up for the capacity because Kirby was around 500 or so," Trentacoste said. "At that point we began saying that we have the capacity now, so it's time to move forward with the ultimate demolition."
Built in 1965, Kirby Smith housed decades of LSU students before it was first closed in 2006.
As the demand for student housing grew, university officials reopened the building in 2011 after a $1.7 million renovation.
Upon its reopening in 2011, then-LSU chancellor Michael Martin joked that students considering living in Kirby Smith Hall would get to enjoy a “historic international experience.”
"It’s a chance to live in the Soviet Union," Martin said at the time.
The building is currently undergoing asbestos abatement to set it up for implosion sometime in early June.
According to Trentacoste, the building will be imploded — the first such demolition at LSU.
"I believe its the only implosion that's been done of a residence hall at LSU in history, so I'm sure that it'll grab some attention just because of that," he said.
After the building is torn down and the debris is all cleared up, the university plans to turn the area into a green space.
Trentacoste said they didn't want to make the mistake of dedicating the area to other plans and wanted to see how the area operates for students and passersby to relax.
"At this time, the master plan calls for this area just to be open so sidewalks, lights, benches, trash cans and a lawn with maybe a couple of trees," he said. "Nothing really extravagant, but certainly a place that would be desirable for students and members fo the community to come and hang out on campus."
The budget for the project is $3.5 million, Trentacoste said, though the final cost won't be known until it's complete.