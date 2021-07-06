Cara copy.jpg

Cara, a Burmese Python, who is at Baton Rouge location of Blue Zoo Aquarium escaped from its enclosure. The St. George Fire Department about 10:20 a.m. received an urgent request for help finding the reptile and the store has been closed all day.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

If hearing the news of a snake slithering around Louisiana's largest mall conjured up scenes of Samuel L. Jackson vulgarly shouting about the misplaced reptiles on airplanes, you weren't alone. 

Authorities said Tuesday that a python named Cara escaped from its enclosure at the Blue Zoo, inside the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Cara, who was described as "very sweet" by Blue Zoo officials and isn't venomous, was still missing as of 4:30 p.m. Authorities said the aquarium was closed while search efforts continued, but the larger Mall of Louisiana would remain open.

Authorities said Tuesday evening that the search for the python would continue into the night. Cara, a nocturnal animal, is most active at night and therefore she could be easier to find at that time.

The bizarre news caught the attention of people on social media, who either expressed panic at the thought of a bright yellow python sliding on by the Dillard's toward the food court, or shared memes to joke about the snake snafu.

