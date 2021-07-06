If hearing the news of a snake slithering around Louisiana's largest mall conjured up scenes of Samuel L. Jackson vulgarly shouting about the misplaced reptiles on airplanes, you weren't alone.

Authorities said Tuesday that a python named Cara escaped from its enclosure at the Blue Zoo, inside the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Where's Cara the snake? Search for missing mall python ramps up with goggles and zoo experts The Blue Zoo Aquarium inside the Mall of Louisiana has ramped up the search for Cara, the missing python, as they approach nighttime.

Cara, who was described as "very sweet" by Blue Zoo officials and isn't venomous, was still missing as of 4:30 p.m. Authorities said the aquarium was closed while search efforts continued, but the larger Mall of Louisiana would remain open.

Authorities said Tuesday evening that the search for the python would continue into the night. Cara, a nocturnal animal, is most active at night and therefore she could be easier to find at that time.

The bizarre news caught the attention of people on social media, who either expressed panic at the thought of a bright yellow python sliding on by the Dillard's toward the food court, or shared memes to joke about the snake snafu.

The snake slithering around the Mall of Louisiana is named Cara and they say that since she's not venomous, it's actually the *snake* and not the public in need of protection! What a turn of events! https://t.co/HxWVciVbe6 — Andrea Gallo (@aegallo) July 6, 2021

It's the first day back from a holiday weekend and the Snakes at the Mall story is too much for me. — Christina Stephens 😎 (@CEStephens) July 6, 2021

What if this escaped snake at the Mall of Louisiana is actually a #FREEBRITNEY stunt... https://t.co/rFTeOv5w5P pic.twitter.com/Yeh32Yde8U — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) July 6, 2021

BR so boring they releasing snakes at the mall to stir up some entertainment 😂 — God 1st❤️| OTF (@OhyeathatsCJ) July 6, 2021

Piranhas in the LSU lakes and snakes in the mall. Baton Rouge has turned into a jumanji movie — kas (@_pantheraleo) July 6, 2021