More property tax notices in East Baton Rouge Parish have been returned to the Sheriff's Tax Office as undeliverable this year than has been the case in past years, but officials aren't sure why those numbers are up.
Roughly 10 percent of the 205,000 tax notices mailed out to East Baton Rouge Parish property owners in November have been returned "undeliverable as addressed," which Savannah Jones, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, said is probably the highest number the agency has seen in recent years.
Officials are now asking any property owners who haven't received their annual tax notice to contact the Sheriff's Office or go online to www.ebrso.org to view their bills to avoid late fees and other penalties.
Jones said the Sheriff's Office doesn't maintain yearly stats on tax notices but said, "This has been an ongoing problem."
The Sheriff's Tax Office sent out tax notices in mid-November to the addresses property owners had on file with the parish Assessor's Office.
Parish Assessor Brian Wilson said it's up to property owners to inform his office of any residential changes since they turn over whatever address is listed on the closing statements of property purchases over to the Sheriff's Office for processing and getting tax bills out every year.
Wilson speculated that the returned notices were likely for more commercial properties rather than residential ones, or involve people who have multiple residential properties that they rent out.
But both Wilson and Jones said they can't point definitively to anything that would explain why the number of returned notices is so high this year.
The deadline to pay property taxes is Dec. 31.
"A delinquent notice will be mailed in February 2019 on properties with an unpaid balance," Jones said. "However, by February, the tax payer will owe interest on the unpaid taxes."