As a pickup truck travels through the intersection, Entergy crews work on the power lines near the intersection of Airline Highway at Barringer Foreman Road Thursday Jan. 2, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. DOTD says the signals at Airline Highway at Stumberg Lane and Airline at Barringer Foreman Road were out at the two major intersections due to power outages.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Nearly 34,000 DEMCO and Entergy customers are still without power Tuesday morning in the Baton Rouge area after Monday's ice storm that prompted road closures and curfews.

As of 7:15 a.m., more than 14,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power, the company's website said. Nearly 5,600 customers in Livingston Parish and more than 400 customers in Ascension Parish were also affected.

In all, more than 21,000 Entergy customers were without power in the greater Baton Rouge area.

DEMCO reported that more than 12,000 customers were without power, including 8,652 in Livingston and 2,840 in East Baton Rouge, the utility said.

Ice that accumulates can weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing outages.

Local leaders are urging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary, as the sleet and ice have made roads treacherous.

Governor John Bel Edwards said in a Monday press conference that icy roads are posing challenges to line crews in restoring power.

But he said temperatures are expected to rise above freezing for part of Tuesday, making more roads passable.

