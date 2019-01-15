Gabby Wicks and her two sons walked into their new, fully-furnished home on Tuesday afternoon — completely built and outfitted through support and funds from local charities and volunteers.

"Thank you so much, this is a blessing," Wicks said, tears welling in her eyes. "It's a dream come true, I'm excited, I'm emotional."

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, with students and staff from Catholic High School, built the home for Wicks' family: a three-bedroom, two-bath house. Then, Warrick Dunn Charities, the nonprofit of the Baton Rouge-raised NFL player that helps single moms get started in their new homes, completely outfitted the home with furniture, electronics, kitchenware and even food in the pantry — and even put $5,000 on the down payment.

"I understand the need for affordable housing in this country," Dunn said. "But at the same time, it's about individuals that are committed to putting their family in a better situation."

Dunn's mother, Betty Smothers, who was also a single mom, was gunned down while on duty as a Baton Rouge police officer in 1993. He said his charity honors her legacy. 

"Her dream and her goal was to provide a better environment; she wanted to make sure we had a roof over our heads but also a place we could call home," Dunn said. "Every family I've been able to assist, people are making this sacrifice, they just need that extra hand to keep moving forward."

