From left, homeowner Gabby Wicks and her two sons visit with Warrick Dunn, a Baton Rouge native and former NFL running back, his Warrick Dunn Charities' Home for the Holidays program makes a presentation including Catholic High School students Andrew Shea, 18, Logan Wingerter, 18, and Andrew Gunnels, 16, after fellow student Walter Rodriguez, 16, (not pictured) presented Wicks with the keys to the new home that she and her two children will live in, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Created in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, with fundraising and construction assistance from over 200 students, faculty and staff from nearby Catholic High (Dunn's alma mater), the house marks the 20th Habitat home that Dunn has helped furnish, and his 168th home through his Home for the Holidays program. Furnishings from Aaron's, Inc. made the home ready to live in, and Dunn's charity supplied the down payment. The program helps out single parents, in honor of Dunn's mother, Baton Rouge Police Dept. Cpl. Betty Smothers, who was killed in 1993.
Gabby Wicks and her two sons walked into their new, fully-furnished home on Tuesday afternoon — completely built and outfitted through support and funds from local charities and volunteers.
"Thank you so much, this is a blessing," Wicks said, tears welling in her eyes. "It's a dream come true, I'm excited, I'm emotional."
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, with students and staff from Catholic High School, built the home for Wicks' family: a three-bedroom, two-bath house. Then, Warrick Dunn Charities, the nonprofit of the Baton Rouge-raised NFL player that helps single moms get started in their new homes, completely outfitted the home with furniture, electronics, kitchenware and even food in the pantry — and even put $5,000 on the down payment.
"I understand the need for affordable housing in this country," Dunn said. "But at the same time, it's about individuals that are committed to putting their family in a better situation."
Dunn's mother, Betty Smothers, who was also a single mom, was gunned down while on duty as a Baton Rouge police officer in 1993. He said his charity honors her legacy.
"Her dream and her goal was to provide a better environment; she wanted to make sure we had a roof over our heads but also a place we could call home," Dunn said. "Every family I've been able to assist, people are making this sacrifice, they just need that extra hand to keep moving forward."