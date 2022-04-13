Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a late afternoon drive-by shooting in a quiet Prairieville subdivision not far from a local public school, the sheriff said Wednesday.
Detectives are looking for a white sedan that drove away from the Bullion Crossing neighborhood along Airline Highway and also for a "person of interest" who may have been the target of the unknown assailant or assailants, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Gay Thackrey, 53, said she heard the gunshots shortly before 5:50 p.m. Monday while she was sitting on her couch.
"I mean there was no mistaking it for fireworks. It was a damn machine gun," said Thackrey, who lives one street over from the shooting scene.
Webre said detectives have documented 15 shots being fired at a home on Corvette Drive around 5:42 p.m. Monday. No one was injured, he said.
Thackrey and other residents said their homeowner's association Facebook page has surveillance video posted that captured the sound of the gun shots, which they described as a mixture of single shots and shots in rapid-fire succession as if from an automatic weapon.
A manager of the Facebook page for the homeowner’s association declined to provide The Advocate access to the page or a copy of the reported video. Webre said detectives have obtained video and other images surrounding the incident.
Thackrey, who rode her golf cart to the scene not long after the shooting Monday, said the incident prompted multiple sheriff's patrol and other emergency vehicles. The street was blocked, and the home was set off with police tape. Multiple markers were laid out that appeared to her to indicate bullet shells, she said.
The front door, garage door and other parts of the home that was fired upon had bullet holes, residents said, but by midday Wednesday, the home appeared to have been repaired. Deputies said a vehicle had also been shot.
Webre, who said he was hopeful detectives would make progress on the case, said they believe the person of interest was visiting the home where the shooting occurred and did not live there. A motive for the shooting remains unclear, Webre said.
“The video of what happened in Bullion Crossing Monday evening is certainly alarming; I can understand the resident’s concerns. We do believe this an isolated situation, and our detectives are actively investigating this shooting," Webre added in a statement. "We will do everything in our power to find the people involved in this shooting, and bring them to justice."
The 216-home Bullion Crossing neighborhood is one of Ascension's newer communities, built about 10 years ago just west of where La. 42 meets Airline in Prairieville. The front part of the community is a commercial development with restaurants, a pediatric clinic, day care and other businesses. The shooting occurred in the rear of the neighborhood, farthest from Airline.
Residents noted the shooting happened at a time when many adults and children are normally walking or riding their bikes. Bullion Primary School is around the corner and the neighborhood has also a playground and other common areas.
John DuFour, 61, who has lived in Bullion for a few years, said the shooting has shaken up families not used to that type of violent crime in the neighborhood.
"It's pretty disturbing," DuFour said.
Thackrey said she normally takes her post-work evening walk with her dog along the street where the drive-by occurred but didn't that day because her dog had recently been injured.
"That's the absolute only reason, 'cause when I get off work at 5 (p.m.), we take off and go walk, every day," she said. "Funny how things happen for a reason."
Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). Calls to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers must be immediate for a cash reward.