Judges on a state appeals court questioned whether a lower court judge got it wrong when he dismissed a legal challenge to disqualify Tara Wicker from the race for East Baton Rouge mayor president — but they did not issue a ruling during a hearing Wednesday.

The lawsuit challenging Wicker's candidacy claims she did not file two years of state income tax returns before qualifying for November's election, as required by state law.

Judge Timothy Kelly of the 19th Judicial District Court ruled last week that Wicker could remain in the race. He said Wicker's claims that she paid her taxes were "credible and very matter of fact."

However, William Paul Bryan III, an attorney for the plaintiffs challenging Wicker's candidacy, argued on appeal Wednesday that Wicker provided no "documentary evidence" that her 2016 and 2018 tax returns had been filed when she qualified to run and that the trial judge's decision should be overturned.

The lawsuit cited a public records request from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, which said that the office could not confirm filings for the two years in question.

+7 Ready for a big mayor's race in Baton Rouge? Meet the field challenging Sharon Weston Broome Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome drew seven challengers this week in her bid for a second term — the most a mayoral incumbent in East Bato…

At last week's trial court hearing, Wicker said that after she was served the lawsuit, she visited the Department of Revenue and spoke with several officials who said the department "has a history" of misplacing tax returns and that their system is "broken" which is why they might not have found the years indicated in the lawsuit.

Wicker also submitted a letter at the trial court hearing dated Aug. 3 from the Department of Revenue claiming she was in good standing.

But speaking at virtual hearing before a panel of five judges of the 1st Circuit on Wednesday, Bryan, the plaintiff's attorney, said that Wicker's only evidence was "self-serving, uncorroborated" testimony and pointed out that the letter stated she was in good standing as of Aug. 3 — more than a week after the end of qualifying.

Wicker's attorney Jeffrey Coreil argued that the case, on its face, did not have standing because the response to the public records request from Dept. of Revenue only said they could not confirm the filings — but did not say they didn't exist.

Judge John Guidry questioned why Wicker didn't get a copy of her returns or any other documentary evidence when she went to the Department of Revenue on Aug. 3 and also asked why the letter wasn't stated differently.

"Is there any reason why the Aug. 3 letter does not confirm that prior to signing the notice of candidacy that her taxes were filed?" Guidry asked.

Chief Judge Vanessa Whipple said the absence of a letter stating Wicker was in good standing prior to qualifying was a "critical deficiency" and asked why the official who wrote the letter wasn't subpoenaed to appear in court.

Will Sharon Weston Broome face a run-off? Baton Rouge mayor's race to be unusually competitive With an unprecedented number of candidates jumping into the race for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, political experts say the election is n…

Coreil said that they were limited on their ability to subpoena witnesses given how little time they had to prepare for the hearing.

Judge Guidry said separately the trial court came to a "manifestly erroneous conclusion" when it determined that Wicker had filed her returns based on apparent testimony that she had received refunds from her 2016 and 2018 tax returns. In fact, Guidry pointed out, Wicker testified that she hadn't received anything for her 2016 returns and that she was waiting on refunds for her 2018 returns.

The plaintiffs in the case, Millard F. Cranch Jr., Richard J. Brazan Jr. and Glenn R. Ducote, three residents of the parish, were also represented by attorney Mary Olive Pierson in addition to Bryan.

The 1st Circuit panel, which also included Judges Jewel Welch, Mitchell Theriot and Beth Wolfe, is required by law to render a judgement within 24 hours.