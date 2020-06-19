Hours after the LSU Board of Supervisors voted to strip Troy H. Middleton's name from the university's main library, workers were seen already taking down the letters from the library's exterior.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a unanimous motion Friday to make the change.

WOW! This was quick! Workers are taking down the letters on Middleton library. The decision was made less than 3 hours ago to change the name. @DeonGuillory sent me this video. pic.twitter.com/hOA8ASvRTD — Kennedi Walker (@_KennediWalker) June 19, 2020

Middleton, a former LSU president and Lieutenant General in the U.S. Army, has a troubled legacy that surrounds a letter on desegregation he wrote to former University of Texas Chancellor Harry Ransom in 1961 that said LSU still made efforts to separate black students from white students.

Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the board before the decision, saying "it is time for the name of the library to be changed."

