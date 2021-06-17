Hola Nola Foods officials hope to resume production of tortilla chips, taco seasoning and other Hispanic foodstuffs in about a month, after a massive fire devastated the company's headquarters and production plant in eastern Ascension Parish, its president says.

Kevin S. Holden said he plans to share his recipes and other production details with other regional food makers who aren't his direct competitors, so they can resume making Hola Nola products in the interim while he looks for a new permanent home.

A massive blaze Tuesday, fueled with tens of thousands of gallons of cooking oil, grease, flour, wooden pallets and other flammable materials, wrecked the company's 20,000-square-foot building in a Geismar business park off La. 30.

"I think we'll see an interruption (in production) for three or four weeks until we can get our suppliers to ship ingredients and packaging to some competitors and (for) us to fly over and show them how make our product," Holden said.

Taking nearly a day to bring under control, the fire was focused in the area where the raw materials for the company's popular chips, soft shell tortillas, seasoning and other products were located.

Holden said he couldn't yet put a figure on the loss but guessed it was easily in the millions of dollars.

Hola Nola's distribution facility is in Harahan and wasn't affected by the fire. Holden said the facility is continuing to ship out product until existing supplies run out, probably in about a week.

Though the company ships across the country, Hola Nola has a major regional footprint in the Gulf South, with its greatest presence in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans markets. It is sold in Rouses Markets, Winn-Dixie, Robert's Fresh Market, Calandro's Supermarket, most AG independent grocers and Target.

According to a Dun and Bradstreet profile, Hola Nola had annual sales of $6.9 million and 41 employees.

After reviewing surveillance video, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has determined that an electrical malfunction sparked the fire in the back corner of the warehouse, a Facebook statement said Thursday.

Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the office, added in an interview that the fire investigation is continuing, but, based on the video and other information, the blaze does not appear to be suspicious.

One of the Geismar building's neighbors across the street, Precision Welding, donated temporary office space for the time being, and Hola Nola is working with insurers on its business interruption aid to help support the operation.

Holden said he expects many of his employees will be put to work in one area or another to keep the company operating in the interim and start the permanent recovery. Some may be sent to the Harahan distribution building while others may go to the regional competitors to oversee the interim production there or find other roles.

"Kind of be the chef in the kitchen, making sure it tastes the same and looks the same," Holden said.

Although firefighters had to disassemble part of the Geismar building to help douse the fire this week, the blaze happened in a relatively new warehouse addition separated by a firewall from Hola Nola's tortilla chip and other food manufacturing equipment.

Holden said that fire wall held up against the blaze, but he wasn't sure what kind of damage the heat and smoke may have done. He expected the stainless-steel equipment could be remediated from any smoke damage.

Holden and his company's co-founder, Rod Olson, were former Zapp's executives who started Hola Nola in the early 2010s.

Both men live in Prairieville. Holden said he was still trying to work out how the company will find a new permanent home and where.

Holden said he wasn't sure if he would rebuild at his Geismar site, given current construction material prices and supply shortages, or if he'll have to find another building.

What Holden said he is sure about — and somewhat surprised about — is the level of support his company has received since the fire from customers, grocers, suppliers, other businesses and his neighbors in Geismar.

"It's been overwhelming how loving Louisianans are to help another local company," he said.