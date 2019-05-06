GONZALES — The captain in charge of a towboat that pushed a huge crane barge into the Sunshine Bridge last year said he did not calculate how much room he had under the Mississippi River span before turning over the towing operation to his second in command who ran the crane into the bridge.

Capt. Desmond Smith told a U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board investigative panel Monday morning that he had pushed the crane, the Mr. Ervin, under the bridge's main span once before safely but didn't calculate if he had enough room the morning of Oct. 12.

The crash severely damaged the critical bridge near Donaldsonville and disrupted cross river traffic flows for months. Support beams on the metal truss bridge built in the early 1960s were crunched. Commuters and commerce using the bridge daily went from a 10-minute trip to a more than hourlong detour during a shutdown that stretched on for a month-and-a-half.

Smith testified that someone with Cooper Consolidated, the owner of the crane barge, had told him previously that the height of the crane was 130 feet high. But the Sunshine Bridge has an arch built into it, so the sides are lower than the center.

Can't see video below? Click here.

According to map data, the span under which crane ended up going under — a side channel on the western side, not the main channel — is about 24 feet lower than the main channel that Smith had testified he used before. The space under the side channel was about 128 feet above the water at the time of the crash, according to river gauge data.

By time of the crash, Smith, the former Marquette master captain of the towboat Kristin Alexis, had turned over operation to the pilot, or second-in-command, Eugene Picquet III.

In more than two hours of testimony, Smith, who said Marquette fired him over the crash, explained that the large bucket of the giant coal-moving crane barge obstructed the view of pilots operating the tow.

Smith said the obstruction made it hard for him to see on his starboard side until vessels were right next to him and interfered with his ship's radar as well.

Smith testified that he overheard a Cooper Consolidated foreman say on the radio they weren't "moving the ----ing bucket. They didn't care if we ran aground or whatever."

+4 What happened with the Sunshine Bridge crash? Feds to press for answers in public hearings GONZALES — A monumental miscalculation happened somehow in the early morning darkness along the Mississippi River just southeast of Donaldsonv…

Though Smith worked for Marquette at the time, he was operating under a contract with Cooper Consolidated to tow the crane barge, meaning Cooper gave him orders to operate.

Smith said he reported the problem to a Cooper dispatcher and eventually Cooper Consolidated officials agreed to return to his towboat and move the bucket so the pilots had more visibility.

Smith had been piloting the towboat as the vessel picked up the crane from the Convent Marine Terminal. The tow was supposed to bring it to Cooper Consolidated's fleeting area upstream of the Sunshine Bridge near Darrow.

But that pickup happened shortly before a required shift change, where Picquet took over operation of the tow.

Smith said he continued operating the vessel for another 30 to 45 minutes after the shift change was supposed to take place around midnight Oct. 12 to get the tow away from the Convent dock and move it to the west bank.

He said an eddy near the Convent dock made it hard for him to stay there in place and keep the crane barge from hitting, other large crane arms on the dock.

Smith said he brought the vessel over the river's westbank in area where Picquet could wait for the Cooper crew to arrive and be out of the way of downriver traffic already using the main channel under the bridge.

At the same time, Smith acknowledged he didn't specifically tell Picquet to wait for the crew to arrive during the meeting or record how much clearance crane barge had under bridge on a company voyage plan.