For a second straight year, the novel coronavirus has canceled a Gonzales tradition: the Jambalaya Festival.

Organizers announced Wednesday on Facebook that the 2021 festival, which was set for Aug. 27-29, has been called off due the fourth surge of the virus.

"In an effort to keep our members, cooks and festival goers safe, we feel this course of action is the correct way to proceed in this matter," the statement says.

Jambalaya Festival cancels Memorial Day weekend dates, plans to reschedule this year The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival scheduled for Memorial Day weekend next month has been canceled due to the "uncertainty" created by the novel …

The annual festival in downtown Gonzales takes on the flavor of street party as jambalaya cooking competitions, music, games and carnival rides take over Irma Boulevard near City Hall.

Last year, the first wave of the coronavirus forced organizers to cancel the even for the first time in its five-decade history from its traditional time on Memorial Day weekend.

Earlier this year, as vaccines started to roll out, festival officials decided that the virus was still too prevalent to hold the event on Memorial Day. So they pushed the festival back to late August in hopes that enough vaccinations would occur to bring the level of the virus down.

But, the pace of vaccinations slowed considerably in the spring and early summer as the more contagious and virulent delta variant took hold in Louisiana this summer. Cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks have risen in kind to the worst levels since the pandemic began 17 months ago.

+4 After coronavirus upends 2020 festival season, Baton Rouge-area organizers seek spring return After Louisiana’s festival season was sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, some event organizers plan to return this sprin…

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

For the second-consecutive day on Tuesday, the state broke a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, hitting 2,247 statewide, the latest data released on Wednesday show. The hospital data have a one-day lag.

In the Baton Rouge-area state health region that includes Ascension Parish, COVID-19 hospitalizations broke an all-time record Sunday and have continued to rise, hitting 408 on Tuesday. The previous record of 345 was hit on April 13, 2020, in the first surge.

According to state health data, 90% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana currently are among those who aren't vaccinated.

Ascension Parish's full vaccination rate is 36.7%, slightly behind the statewide rate of 37.1% but about 4 percentage points below the regional figure.

+4 COVID canceled 2020's Jambalaya Festival; here's when the party will return to Gonzales The aroma of seasoned vegetables and chicken cooking in a cast iron pot over an open fire will return in August for the 2021 Jambalaya Festival.

The test positivity rate in Ascension Parish remained above 20% for the second consecutive week, new data released Wednesday show.

Festival officials said preparations are being made for a 2022 Jambalaya Festival on its traditional Memorial Day weekend.

"Please pray for all of the people in the State of Louisiana," the statement says, "and our great country so that we may return to our normal way life in the near future."