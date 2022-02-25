Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is standing behind Police Chief Murphy Paul and his effort to change the culture within the Baton Rouge Police Department, even though his ongoing legal fights with officers has come under recent scrutiny by the Metro Council given their ballooning costs to taxpayers.
After Paul's request to have his lawyer fees cap raised by another $80,000 failed to receive the votes it needed from the Metro Council this week, Broome expressed confidence in both sides reaching an amicable solution in what has become a sometimes contentious discussion between the chief and Metro Council members over the widespread reform that has led to Paul's mounting legal bills.
"It's not uncommon for the legislative branch and the executive branch to have issues they have to work through," Broome said. "(The chief) understands and I understand that the work he's doing to bring accountability and reform to the Baton Rouge Police Department is a culture change that takes time."
"He's making progress and I believe the Metro Council has supported him on a majority of his initiatives," she added.
Wednesday night's vote to increase the chief's legal bill cap largely fell down party lines with a majority of the council's Republicans opposing the $80,000 amendment to his already $150,000 contract with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson.
The Republicans whom The Advocate spoke with following Wednesday's meeting expressed concerns that Murphy's lawyer violated terms of the agreement between the city-parish and his firm — and not with the chief's bitter disciplinary actions that have led to hours-long civil service hearings driving up the legal bills.
"The contract specifically states a dollar amount, which we increased from $78,000 to $150,000 last year," said Councilman Brandon Noel, who was one of the six opposing votes. "It says, if it exceeds that dollar amount, it requires approval by the Metro Council and the attorney is to justify the amendment. We didn't hear anything from the attorney justifying it, but he was there at the meeting."
Councilman Dwight Hudson, another nay vote on the $80,000 increase, said he recognizes the awkward position it now places the city-parish in. Just because council didn't approve it, the attorney is still owed the money for the work he's done. That could open the city-parish up for litigation.
"It's problematic the item was not brought to us until it got up to $80,000," Hudson said. "The chief is gonna have to dole out discipline whenever its due and I'd never suggest we wouldn't discipline officers because of the budget. But we do have to watch the money. In this instance, everyone recognizes the amount we're spending is getting out of hand."
Paul has not responded to requests for comment surrounding the matter.
Paul's crusade for reform has been ongoing following his appointment after the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling, which garnered national attention and local protests. The chief has said previously the rising legal costs are a result of a small number of officers who are resisting those reforms.
His critics have accused him of weaponizing the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him.
But the council's decision on the topic this week avoided that thread and instead was focused on a comment one of his attorneys said during a lengthy civil service hearing.
Councilwoman Laurie Adams, who also voted against the $80,000 increase, claimed that one of Paul's attorney made an offhanded comment that the lawyers were paid by the hour and that's why they weren't bothered by how long hearings would last into the night.
"That story has made voting for this $80,000 very, very difficult," she said during Wednesday's meeting.
Hudson said he would have voted in favor of paying the additional $80,000 if the council would agree to pull the chief's legal needs back in-house to the Parish Attorney's Office once he reached the $150,000 cap he currently pays for outside legal counsel.
Noel and others said if they would have been able to defer the item for another two weeks so that they could iron out the concerns they have about how the billing is being handled, they would have voted in favor of the amendment.
"Without having the information I wanted, I couldn't support an approval Wednesday," Noel said.
Should Paul's attorney sue and win for the costs already incurred, which would most likely increase the amount of money the city-parish would have to pay the firm, Noel said he'd never support another contract between an outside agency and the city-parish.
"If the chief can go spend the dollars and we have to pay it, why does the contract matter?" Noel said. "They knowingly went above the contract cap. And you would think they understand their way around the contract well enough."
Broome remains optimistic things won't have to go that far. But she said it's also important to remember the city-parish needs to pay for work that has already been done.
"I believe we'll work with the council to find a solution for this obligation," she said.