When people started lining up Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal at the Raising Cane's River Center, Denise Terrance could finally take a breath.
As the dining room director for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Terrance had spent much of the past week orchestrating a small miracle: preparing about 1,200 meals' worth of turkey, ham, green beans, yams, rolls and dessert to be served at the River Center downtown and St. Vincent de Paul's dining hall off Florida Street.
Terrance, who has worked for St. Vincent de Paul for 15 years, oversaw all the planning and cooking to feed the poor, homeless and those simply unable to cook a Thanksgiving meal for themselves. While it was nice to see the hungry diners enjoying her food, Terrance said, the highlight of her day was watching the fellowship that unfolded alongside it.
"Once you see their face as they're walking in and they're being greeted and the love that they feel when they come in," Terrance considers her job done, she said.
It takes months of planning — starting as early as July — to get St. Vincent de Paul's Thanksgiving meal off the ground.
The organization, which serves the needy and homeless in Baton Rouge, has offered special holiday meals since the 1980s. Last year, it took on the work of coordinating the Holiday Helpers Thanksgiving lunch at the River Center after that group's aging volunteer base dwindled.
Organizers have to secure a room for the event at the River Center, recruit volunteers, and seek monetary and food donations. As the big day nears, other, less glamorous tasks await — like defrosting more than 120 turkeys, and transporting half of them downtown.
Terrance was stationed Thursday at the River Center, arriving at 6 a.m. to supervise as a kitchen crew heated up all the food that had been cooked over the course of the three long, grueling days prior.
Michael Acaldo, the St. Vincent de Paul president and CEO, introduced Terrance to the crowd at the River Center as "Wonder Woman."
“She is the most fabulous food service person in the world," he said.
On a usual day at St. Vincent de Paul, Terrance and her team — eight staff members and up to a dozen volunteers — serve between 300 and 500 hot lunches, plus 150 to 300 to-go suppers in brown bags.
The dining hall has been busier than usual lately, Acaldo said, and is on track to serve more than 270,000 meals this year, surpassing last year's record-high 266,836 meals. More people are staying in the organization's shelter, too, he said.
Acaldo attributes the greater demand for services to high rates of mental illness and substance abuse as well as a rising cost of living — which can lead to more homelessness — in Baton Rouge.
While help is needed throughout the year at St. Vincent de Paul, the big turnout of volunteers on holidays helps make it a special occasion.
"When you give, you do receive, and you receive the opportunity to serve someone in the community who really needs a helping hand," Acaldo said.
Kelly Gray, of Baton Rouge, and several members of her family were among those eating Thursday at the River Center. Gray's 2-year-old daughter, Nautica Jones, smiled and giggled as she ate green beans, one at a time, with her hands.
"We didn't have the means to have dinner together," Gray said. "It actually meant a lot. We're very grateful."
Nautica — whose mother said she loves being around big groups of people — occasionally got distracted from the food in front of her as she intently watched volunteers flitting from table to table. They guided guests to open seats, brought them food and kept their drinks full.
Acaldo said there were about 250 volunteers working at the River Center and about 150 more at the St. Vincent de Paul dining room.
Among them was Marie Greco, who had befriended two older men sitting quietly at a table by themselves. Both told her they had come to get a meal at the River Center because they had recently fallen on hard times.
"I try not to cry," she said. "Look at them — they're so grateful."
Leaders of the many religious youth groups, Girl Scouts troops and other organizations that came to the event found an opportunity to show children the importance of helping the less fortunate in their community.
Erika Hills was volunteering with her three children and several others from Redwood Baptist Church in Zachary. She hoped to teach them about being thankful for things they take for granted but that others might not have — like hot meals, or loved ones to celebrate with on holidays.
"It starts with me," Hills said as she helped the kids put on plastic gloves. "I'm trying to show them this is how it should be."
For Terrance, the extra helping hands on Thursday were a welcome — and encouraging — sight.
"They're willing to stop and put their lives aside and say, 'For today, we're going to give back to the community,' " Terrance said. "When you look at that, it's just a wonderful feeling."