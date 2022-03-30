An 18-wheeler left the roadway along Airline Highway and came to a halt when it hit the St. George Fire Department headquarters building early Wednesday morning, the fire department said.
Surveillance video released by the department shows the truck's cab rolling over bushes and grass before bumping into the side of the building and coming to a stop.
The driver escaped the collision, which happened around 4 a.m., without life-threatening injuries, the department said, adding there was "no major damage and no entrapment."
The fire department did not say what caused the crash. Louisiana State Police are posed to investigate the incident.