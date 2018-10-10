CONVENT — A St. Charles Parish man convicted of robbing a Gramercy convenience store of $89 while armed with a BB gun has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison but could face as much as 80 years, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nearly five months after a unanimous St. James Parish jury found Maurice Honor guilty of 1st degree robbery, Judge Jessie LeBlanc handed down the maximum prison time Tuesday.

But prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District said they have also billed Honor, 32, 1447 Old Spanish Trail, Paradis, as a multiple offender for several prior felony convictions, potentially doubling his sentence if LeBlanc grants it.

Even if the multiple offender bill isn't granted, Honor's sentence for the Jan. 17, 2016, robbery must be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

In a statement, St. James Parish prosecutors said Honor, wearing a black hoodie and a mask, robbed the Big River store manager at gunpoint, forcing her to bring him to the cash register where he swiped the money and fled.

The manager believed at the time that the gun was real, prosecutors said, but sheriff's detectives later found the mask and the BB gun used in the robbery under a house a short distance from the store.

Detectives working with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab were able to establish Honor's DNA was on the gun and mask, prosecutors said.

In addition to the DNA evidence, jurors at Honor's trial in May also heard from his accomplice, Renee Shrake. Shrake, 41, also of St. Charles, had been seen entering the store, going into the bathroom and then leaving moments before Honor went inside the store, prosecutors said.

She testified that she had driven Honor to the store, cased it for him and was supposed to drive him away after the robbery but fled when she saw a St. James Parish sheriff's deputy nearby, prosecutors said.

Before Honor's trial, Shrake had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree robbery and received a suspended four-year prison sentence with three years probation.

Honor did not testify on his own behalf at trial, said Tyler Cavalier, a spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin.