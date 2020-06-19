A home in Village St. George sustained heavy fire damage following a late-night blaze on Peck Drive, officials say.
The fire was reported around just before 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Peck Drive off Perkins Road.
According to a release from the St. George Fire Department, crews arrived at the home and found the carport burning. The blaze had already spread to the attic, officials said.
It took "several hours of fighting" to extinguish the fire, authorities report.
Officials say property loss to the home will be severe.
One person was home at the time of the fire, but no major injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.