Louisiana’s flagship university has started to oust students for flouting pandemic rules.

It took a few warnings and several days, but what started as 1,000-plus potential expulsions winnowed to less than 100.

Here’s how it played out.

At the end of last week, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said that about 1,200 of the 34,000 enrolled students had yet to comply with the school’s COVID protocol.

That is, they hadn’t yet submitted proof of either a vaccination, a recent negative test or a positive assay from the past 90 days.

A text message was sent to those students informing them of the rules and advising them to get in line or get kicked out.

Nearly a week passed without an update from school officials.

Then, on Wednesday, after LSU President William F. Tate left a White House meeting where he spoke about the university’s pandemic response, Ballard shared some new figures.

Earlier in the day, the number of non-compliant students hovered around 400, university officials said.

By nightfall, that number had fallen precipitously, to 78.

Those 78 got yet another warning from LSU, which read as follows:

“This email is to notify you that you have been resigned from Louisiana State University and provided a 50% refund due to failure to comply with LSU’s Entry Test Verification procedures.

“As a student, you were sent numerous notifications regarding the Entry Test Requirement and reminders to comply. Should you want to re-enroll at the university, you must complete the Entry Test Verification Survey. You will then need to email the Office of Academic Affairs at academicaffairs@lsu.com stating your desire to be reinstated and added back to your courses.”

The deadline to re-enroll is 4 p.m. Friday, the email concluded.

On Twitter, Ballard explained how expulsion is a last resort.

“The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance,” he wrote, “but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being un-enrolled from the university.”