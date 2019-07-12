Iberville Parish government is staging water-inflated flood barriers known as aquadams early Friday to protect against possible flooding in the Spanish Lake area as Tropical Storm Barry approached the Louisiana coast, the parish's president said.
Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said that Manchac Road in his parish was being closed early Friday to prepare for installation of the dams, when needed.
"I don’t know what's going to come down, but I have to be prepared," he said early Friday.
Barry is expected to dump 10 to 20 inches of rain on the region, with localized maximums of 25 inches.
The parish has deployed the dams before on Manchac Road to prevent flooding from Bayou Manchac after flood water rushed over that road into Iberville and over Alligator Bayou Road in next-door Ascension and then became trapped in the bowl-shaped swamp for weeks during the August 2016 flood.
Manchac and Alligator Bayou roads, which are different names for the same road along the southern boundary of Bayou Manchac, are elevated on a berm and serve as a kind of levee that can hold water in the swamp basin to the south with few outlets for water to drain.
In 2016, parish leaders in Iberville and Ascension blamed flood waters from East Baton Rouge Parish, which drains into Bayou Manchac along the north bank of the waterway at several points, for causing the flooding in Spanish Lake during the historic flood.
The parishes had to use pumps and cut the road in several places to get the water to drain out more quickly.
City-parish officials have criticized the use of the aquadams as pushing flood water on their parish.
Ourso said the dams are not being deployed but only be pulled out of storage and put in a location where they can be readily accessed.
He said the dams have to be filled with bayou water and Manchac is low currently.
"I couldn't fill up a water balloon in Manchac right now," Ourso said.
Ascension Parish Councilwoman Teri Casso said Thursday that her parish's president, Kenny Matassa, agreed to close Alligator Bayou Road also to keep people off the road as the water rises.
She said the parish has Hesco baskets if necessary to block potential flood water from pushing over Alligator Bayou Road.
For years, some officials in the various parishes had pushed for a regional plan that would control flooding in Bayou Manchac and Spanish Lake, but the parishes were unable to come to an agreement, scuttling chances for key permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Iberville and Ascension have made upgrades and expanded floodgates at Alligator and Frog bayous since the 2016 flood, and Ascension is still working on a key permit for a new floodgate planned at nearby Fish Bayou.
While the two parishes' residents live in the same larger swamp basin, Ascension residents are primarily affected by flooding in the Bluff Swamp, which is partially separated by old spoil banks from the parts of Spanish Lake in Iberville.
The Frog Bayou floodgate and the proposed floodgate at Fish Bayou drain Bluff Swamp.