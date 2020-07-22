The man who headed the city-parish's parks and recreation system for more than 40 years died this week, BREC officials announced Wednesday in a news release.
Eugene Young was 92 years old and died of natural causes Monday after a brief illness.
"Even at the age of 92, Eugene Young remained involved and deeply interested in making East Baton Rouge Parish a place where all residents have access to high quality parks and recreation facilities and spent his career laying the foundation for the Imagine Your Parks strategic plan by ensuring BREC would have the land it needed to create the modern, award-winning system it has today," BREC's current Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a prepared statement.
"He was very supportive of me and I am honored to have considered him a mentor," Wilson said. "I speak for our entire agency when I say he will be deeply missed."
Young is credited as the longest serving superintendent in the agency's history, leading the parks and recreation system for 42 years.
He retired in 2003 after having worked in the parks and recreation industry for 57 years.
Young’s career at BREC began in 1952 when he was hired as Assistant Superintendent. He was appointed Superintendent eight years later.
During his tenure, BREC became one of the first four public recreation and park departments to be nationally accredited in 1994. Under his leadership, BREC also won the National Gold Medal Award for excellence in the field of Park and Recreation Management twice, in 1975 and 1991, as well as the National Association of Counties Organizational Award and numerous other awards and honors from recreation professional groups.
Young also served on numerous community boards.
He is survived by his wife Betty, two adult children and two grandchildren.