The East Baton Rouge Metro Council could take up new regulations for the placement of 5G cell towers in residential areas as early as September, though city-parish officials cautioned a significant amount of legal work remains which could cause a delay.
The “small cell” towers, which generally resemble lamp posts but with a shoe-box sized attachment instead of a light, are designed to increase cell phone signals. AT&T began installing them in residential neighborhoods this year, prompting an outcry from community members who complained they are unsightly and lowered property values.
The city-parish responded in May by asking the telecommunications company to cease new construction. AT&T plans to observe the stop-work order until a new ordinance is adopted, according to Darryl Gissel, the city-parish’s chief administrative officer.
“They understand they’ve been kicked really bad, that they’ve stepped on toes, and I think they want to cooperate,” Gissel assured several dozen community leaders at a Thursday evening gathering of the 5G cell tower task force.
During the meeting, the group, which formed out of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, worked on a a draft ordinance it plans to present to the parish attorney’s office in the coming days.
“We actually have a tight time frame. We’re looking at September, September, September,” said Gary Patureau, who heads up the task force.
The 21-page draft document draws on similar ordinances passed in other localities, like Shreveport and Gulf Shores, Alabama.
If approved, the ordinance would require companies to send out notices to residents that a cell tower was proposed nearby, provide a system for stakeholders to appeal application decisions, and lay out design requirements for the new structures.