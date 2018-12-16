In unison, a group of contractors in Gonzales pushed up a wall of two-by-fours and fixed it into position on a concrete slab.

Part of a future home taking shape, the wall went up Nov. 30 inside the $375 million Conway mixed-use development, where 20 to 25 homes have been under construction at any one time since March, developer Prescott Bailey said.

Under development for two years, the 355 acres of former Ascension Parish cow pasture south of Interstate 10 has the highway access, jobs proximity and general economic and social conditions for a success, Bailey said.

"All those things combine to make us excited to go there," said Bailey, area president for Southern Lifestyle Development.

More than two decades of residential and commercial growth in Ascension — as is now happening in Conway, where 950 houses and new commercial centers and apartments are eventually planned over 10 years — have brought the parish to a significant threshold in 2018, parish Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley Jr. said.

Even as assessed values in Ascension continued their overall growth trend in 2018, taxable residential and commercial property values have nearly closed a long-standing gap with taxable property values for industrial machinery, equipment and inventories, Smiley said.

Both groups now represent a nearly equal share of the tax base at around 46 percent each — around $600 million to $620 million in taxable value, figures show.

"First time in history that these numbers are the same," Smiley Jr. said.

The figures are among the more significant trends the assessor pointed out in a recent interview about 2018 assessed values.

Assessed values for homes, businesses, land, equipment and public utilities — along with tax rates levied by local governments — are used to calculate annual property tax bills sent out by the Sheriff's Office.

Overall, taxable assessed values in Ascension rose 7.9 percent between 2017 and 2018, from $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, even though it was a non-reassessment year.

As a result, all taxing jurisdictions in the parish, including municipalities, will see a $10.3 million increase in combined revenue, up from $132.5 million in 2017 to $142.8 million in 2018.

Smiley made the case for the growing prominence of residential and related commercial development to the parish's tax base by comparing the 2018 totals of two major assessment categories: "real estate" and "personal property."

Though there is some crossover in the two categories, "real estate" in Ascension primarily reflects home, commercial business and land values.

"Personal property," despite the name, includes the hundreds of millions of dollars in taxable value from the fixtures, machinery, equipment and inventories inside the industrial plants along the Mississippi River.

The personal property category still holds a slight edge on the real estate category in 2018, but since 2012, personal property's share of the tax base has fallen from nearly 52 percent to 47 percent. Likewise, the real estate category's share has risen from 41 percent to 46 percent. The remaining 7 percent is the public service category, which includes pipelines, power lines, railroads and other utility infrastructure.

Both the real estate and personal property categories have grown strongly over the past decade, but the real estate category has grown faster, 86 percent versus 66 percent over 10 years, published tax rolls show.

Smiley's comparison involves taxable assessed values, not total assessed values. Both assessment categories include properties that enjoy significant state property tax exemptions. Owner-occupied homes outside the municipalities have the homestead exemption while manufacturers in the industrial sector have the industrial tax exemption program.

The parish has also undergone a significant wave of industrial expansion in the past five years or so, as chemical manufacturers have taken advantage of the shale oil boom and resulting low natural gas prices. But Smiley said those industrial improvements won't start to show up on the tax rolls until the mid-2020's after the exemptions end.

The new assessment figures also show the effects of the August 2016 flood are falling farther back in the rear view mirror. While Smiley offered assessment reductions to more than 6,200 properties immediately after the flood, a little fewer than 900 of those properties still have reduced values.

In any case, even with the value reductions, overall assessed values in 2018 have continued a long-running rise, officials said.

"The growth is happening," Smiley said.