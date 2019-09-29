Now that construction has started on the I-10/Pecue exit, are there plans to widen Perkins Road between Siegen Lane and Highland to accommodate the increase in traffic this exit will cause? I know at one point this project was green lit but it has been years since it was last addressed.
Fred Raiford, director of the city-parish Department of Transportation and Drainage, tells us: "Currently this portion of Perkins Road is under DOTD’s control. However, it will be transferred to the City of Baton Rouge before the end of the year.
"Under the MovEBR program, the road improvements include the area from Siegen Lane to Pecue Lane to be be widened. The area beyond Pecue Lane is currently not set for improvements."
For more information on the status of Siegen Lane and other projects in the program, visit the MovEBR web site: movebr.brla.gov
Disability license plates, placards
Can we renew disability license plates and placards by mail in Louisiana?
Yes and no.
Karen St. Germain, commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, says disability license plates, just like regular ones, are renewable by mail. You'll get a mailing from OMV when it's due and then receive a sticker in the mail once the license plate is renewed. Also, you can renew the plate online at the OMV's web site: expresslane.org.
Disability placards, however, must be renewed at an OMV office, St. Germain says. That's because OMV will need to take a new photograph of the applicant, who also must submit updated medical information.