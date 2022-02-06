A new subdivision with more than 900 homes just outside the Zachary city limits has some city leaders worried the area is growing too much, too fast.
Brandon Noel, the Metro Council member who represents most of Zachary, believes the construction of this new subdivision along Highway 964 will be the "nail in the coffin" for the top-rated Zachary School System. With multiple new developments bringing nearly 4,000 new homes to the area, he's worried classrooms could become overcrowded over the next 10 years.
Zachary's police chief has said he doesn't have the manpower to provide protection for all these new residents. And most of the roadways in and around Zachary are two-lane thoroughfares, which already get clogged up during morning and afternoon commutes to work and school.
City officials also say response times for EMS and fire calls will be significantly longer in these new residential developments given the current locations of fire stations.
Most of the growth is happening outside Zachary's city limits. But it is happening within the bounds of the Zachary School District, which is larger than the city.
Metro Council member Chauna Banks, who represents the area where this latest subdivision will be located — argues city leaders and school system officials have more than enough time to prepare for the influx of families. And, with many of these new homes starting at about $200,000, she says there will be plenty of new money in property taxes and other revenue to make necessary changes.
"The Zachary School System made the decision to expand their enrollment lines outside the Zachary city limits," said Banks, who sits on the parish planning commission and voted for the newest big development. "If they're interested in changing that, they need to take the proper precautions to do that. My responsibility is to District 2. I've talked about us not having a new subdivision in 40 years. This is not ideal, but I have to start somewhere."
If city leaders are so against new development, they should adopt a moratorium on new construction, Banks argues. Otherwise, they should start preparing now. She also noted that its the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office who's responsible for law enforcement outside the city limits and they have the sufficient staff to do so already.
Zachary's population grew from 14,960 people in 2010 to 19,316 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census — growth of 23%. By contrast, East Baton Rouge Parish overall grew by 3.8%.
"To me, the city can handle the people," said Mayor David Amrhein. "Whether the school system can or not is their problem to figure out."
Thousands of new homes
The subdivision at the center of this debate is the Trivento Subdivision, a D.R. Horton development. The company has already built several residential communities in Zachary and currently has multiple projects on tap.
Trivento will feature 946 single-family homes with three tracts of land the developers reserved for police and fire stations and a new school, should city-parish leaders choose to build them — an attempt by the developer to address concerns about the strain on local infrastructure that were brought up when the Planning Commission initially rejected the project before reversing course earlier this month.
Just across street, D.R. Horton is also building a subdivision of more than 100 homes called Miraval. It's also outside the Zachary city limits but falls within the school system's boundaries.
Just up the road along Highway 964, another developer is currently erecting about 300 homes that will make up the Cheval Trails subdivision.
Near U.S. Highway 61, D.R. Harton is also building Meadow View subdivision featuring another 255 homes. The developer is currently selling homes in its Fountain View Estates development too, which has about 75 single-family homes.
Zachary Councilwoman Laura O'Brien says the City Council has approved the construction of more than 2,700 homes since she was elected in 2014. With all the current construction within the school system's enrollment boundaries, she tallies there are roughly 2,400 more homes that will come online over the next few years.
"We're not afraid of growth," O'Brien said. "I worked really hard these last seven years updating our (building) ordinances to give the community what we think adds value to their life. But these developers can't make money off of us anymore because our building standards are so high. So they're going outside of the city limits to fit as many houses as they can so people who want their children to get a good education can come get affordable housing."
Noel was serving on the Zachary City Council alongside O'Brien when a lot of the changes to the city's building codes were made. He said those changes were rooted in preserving the rural community feel Zachary was at its founding and stopping the wave of newer residential developments, which have leaned toward squeezing as many homes as developers can onto smaller lots.
"They say it'll be a 10-year build out but I've never seen it," Noel said. "They build them quick. Faster than we can keep up with. This latest development is massive enough to be the nail in the coffin. People are already saying they won't support another tax. Their kids only have a few years left in the school system and then they're moving."
Zachary Councilman Lael Montgomery shrugged off the likelihood of that really happening.
"People say that all the time; they aren't going nowhere," he said. "It's just growing pains. Growth is inevitable. We gonna have to stop trying to fight it, protecting this small-town feel, and at some point start growing."
Schools a central concern
Noel is convinced the school system won't have the resources to keep up or prepare for the inundation of kids these new homes will bring. He fears the student/teacher ratio could grow, crippling the individualized instruction model that has made the school system so successful.
"Is that speculative? Yes," he said. "Do I want that to happen? No. Realistically, we have to cautious of it."
Schools Superintendent Scott Deviller spoke out in opposition to the Trivento development, also mentioning the strain it would put on his school system. But, after its approval, he says the school system will do its job to educate every child that moves into the district, and figure out how to make room for them.
"We're going to have to reevaluate and start making some decisions about where to go to address the growth," Deviller said.
Zachary currently has about 5,700 students enrolled across its seven schools, he said. That number has been relatively steady for the past few years; the last time the district experienced an explosion of growth in its enrollment numbers was around 2010.
Deviller expects that to happen again in the near future with all the new residential development happening.
"We're not full right now, we still have room," he said. "When talking about the possibility of 4,000 homes, if that happens in the next five years, we'll have problems. Over the next 10 years could be easier."