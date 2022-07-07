Every flood starts with a trickle, and that's how the effort to reduce flooding is starting, too.
Crews have removed 2,400 cubic feet of debris from Jones Creek, enough to cover a football field less than an inch-deep, but it's a start for a three-year program to dredge and widen the five major tributaries that drain three-quarters of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Thursday's kickoff of a $225 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project, which was first announced in 2019, served as an opportunity for city-parish and state officials to remind the public of all the mitigation work that's happening to reduce flooding potential throughout the state, while at the same time acknowledging that work isn't happening quick enough to quell the public growing concerns around the threat of flooding.
"We cannot stop. We've got to keep moving forward, making investments," U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said at a groundbreaking ceremony for the East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project. "We have to ensure when we have rainy days, we don't cause people to tense up and be concerned about flooding again."
The East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project encompasses flood mitigation work along parts of Bayou Fountain, Beaver Bayou, Blackwater Bayou, Jones Creek and Wards Creek — the five major tributaries in East Baton Rouge. The project totals 50 miles of drainage pathways in the parish.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with the governor and other city-parish officials, in 2019 announced a partnership among the state, city-parish and city of Central that resulted in the $65 million of local matching funds that were needed to pluck the stalled project off the Corps' waiting list.
Graves on Thursday noted that federal funds were allocated to Livingston Parish for flood mitigation work around the same time.
"There, 450 miles of clearing and snagging has taken place," he said. "We're still working on 50 miles here. We've got to have a process that reflects the urgency of the need."
Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, says securing the matching funds for the project was only one component of a process with many moving parts.
Because the project had gestated for so long, after the matching funds were secured Raiford said initial plans had to be re-worked and then the city-parish had to acquire rights of way and complete land acquisitions along certain channels, which can also be a cumbersome process.
The project, he points out, is being implemented by the Corps, which has to approve any and all expenditures the city-parish makes related to it.
"I think you'll see the next steps move a lot faster," Raiford said during an interview after Thursday's ceremony. "We have all the plans now and we know what (land and rights of way) need to be acquired."
With work along Jones Creek now underway, Raiford said a contractor for Bayou Fountain portion has already been selected. The work there, from Bayou Manchac to Siegen Lane, should start before the end of the month, he said.
The city-parish is in the process of making two land acquisition offers along Wards Creek which, if accepted, will kickstart the work scheduled between Bayou Manchac up to Pecue Lane along that waterway.
And the final two in Central — Beaver Bayou and Blackwater Bayou — are still in the "environmental review" phase of the process. There will also be land acquisition Central will need to secure before those can move forward as well.
"Overall, we're looking at another two to three years," Raiford said.
In the meantime, the city-parish is using the windfall of cash it received from the American Rescue Plan to clear the streams and canals that are interconnected with the five tributaries.
Broome on Thursday said the city-parish has cleaned 20,000 cubic yards out of Bayou Manchac, which drains much of the southern half of the parish, and last year cleaned 16 million pounds of debris out of more than 60 miles of the city-parish underground drainage system.
"We're doing more drainage work in East Baton Rouge Parish than any time before," she said.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said more federal money for flood mitigation and coastal restoration is expected in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill: approximately $3 million to reduce flooding in communities prone to flood within the last decade and more to upgrade antiquated stormwater drainage systems that are inadequate to handle heavy rains.
"This is all part of an effort by our federal delegation for our state to make it less likely to flood; to make it resilient when hurricanes hit and safer for families to live in," he said. "This is just the beginning."