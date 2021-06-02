Former LSU and Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice is nearing a possible settlement that could result in the assault charges against him being dropped, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
The top prosecutor in Loudoun County, located in Virginia near Washington, D.C., told the newspaper that Guice is amid discussions with the victim, but the settlement is yet to be formalized.
Guice, 23, was arrested in August on charges of strangulation, a felony, as well as three counts of assault and battery as well as one count of destruction of property. Shortly following his arrest last year, the Washington Football Team cut Guice from the team.
The strangulation charge was dropped in January, and Loudoun County's prosecutor told The Post a deal could resolve the remaining misdemeanor charges.
In addition to the charges he faces in Virginia, he faces accusations of sexual misconduct while at LSU. The university recently banned him from campus and will scrub his name from its record books.
The university's announcement came in April following the release of a report on a lengthy third-party investigation into accusations that reports of sexual misconduct were covered up within LSU's football program.