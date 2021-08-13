A Pierre Part man wanted for more than three months in a road rage clash at the Sorrento roundabout has been booked on attempted second-degree murder and other counts following his arrest over unrelated allegations he violated a protective order in Assumption Parish, authorities said Friday.
Jason Charlet, 53, and his son, Brendan, confronted the driver of an 18-wheeler that hit their vehicle at the La. 22 roundabout in April, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
After the crash, Charlet's son got out of their car and fired a gun at the truck, while Jason Charlet got in scuffle with another person, deputies said. Charlet and his son fled the scene before an arrest could be made.
Jason Charlet didn't know his son had gotten out the vehicle at the time and has said since that his son told him he shot the gun in the air, deputies added.
On May 19, Brendan Charlet, 19, killed himself in northern Arkansas after a high-speed chase with authorities in Sharp County, according to KATV and KAIT.
The younger Charlet was acting erratically at a livestock auction in Ash Flat and got into a confrontation with the owner but fled.
An officer later gave chase but Charlet rammed the officer's cruiser with his pickup. They crashed in a ditch. An officer heard a gunshot before he could get out of the patrol car, the television stations reported. Charlet was dead.
At the time, Brendan Charlet was on his way to a treatment facility for mental health concerns, Ascension deputies said.
Assumption deputies said they arrested Jason Charlet, the father, on Aug. 2 after he was accused of calling and sending text messages of an "aggressive nature" to his domestic partner.
After Jason Charlet posted a $17,500 bail in Assumption, he was returned to Ascension and booked on counts of disturbing the peace, simple assault and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce in addition to the attempted second-degree murder count, deputies said.
Records show he was released on Aug. 6 from Ascension Parish Prison in Donaldsonville on $90,000 bail.