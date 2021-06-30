WALKER — The owner of an embattled paintball business caught in a feud with the Livingston Parish government has opted to close his operation after failing to get the Parish Council to help lift a cease-and-desist order placed on the site by the parish president.

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball may move to a location outside of Livingston Parish, owner Justin King said Wednesday. The troubles that have recently beset his operation — and the actions of Livingston Parish officials, who King believes are targeting him — have made remaining open there untenable, he said.

“You just can't fight the good ol' boy system,” King said. “We're going to close right now and hopefully stay afloat until the property sells.”

King’s decision to shutter Guerrilla Warfare Paintball ends a weekslong battle the owner waged against the parish government over the business’ right to remain in operation while a list of compliance issues at the site grew longer.

King opened the business on 19 acres along Arnold Road in 2019, hosting small gatherings even before he had the parish's formal permission. The Livingston Parish Planning Commission and the Parish Council subsequently approved of how he was using the property.

But in the latter half of the pandemic, when Guerrilla Warfare’s business boomed and King began hosting “Friday Night Lights” paintball parties, the parish began tallying a number of compliance failures and complaints from those who live near the site.

+3 Livingston paintball feud: Neighbors say business is a nuisance, owner says he's being targeted WALKER — A local business that caters to people willing to drive miles to shoot each other with balls of hardened paint has sparked ire from n…

Gripes from neighbors detailed paintballers drinking alcohol, urinating outside and blocking residents’ access to their homes with vehicles, officials explained at last Thursday’s Parish Council meeting. The interminable pop-pop-pop of paintball guns grew louder as more visitors would gather.

The Louisiana Department of Health also ordered King to build permanent bathrooms; customers only had access to portable toilets — a violation of commercial business code. Topping off the list of problems were developments on the property, including a pond, that ran afoul of the site plans the parish approved in 2019 and didn't undergo proper impact studies, parish officials said.

“It’s just built up over two years,” said Councilman Jeff Ard, whose district encompasses the Arnold Road site. “I don’t think (King) was trying to get away with something. I think a lot of it stemmed from him just not understanding how to start a business.”

Parish President Layton Ricks explained last week that the problems left him no choice but to send the cease-and-desist letter, which took effect at the end of May. King then appealed to the Parish Council, leading District 4 Councilman John Wascom to propose a resolution asking Ricks to revoke the cease-and-desist order.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Despite protests by dozens of Guerrilla Warfare supporters who filled Thursday’s council meeting to capacity — some of whom came from as far away as Mississippi, King said — no other council members bit.

Whether to revoke the cease-and-desist order is entirely Ricks’ choice, they argued, and a resolution would accomplish nothing but undercut the parish president’s authority. Wascom’s effort died for lack of a second.

In Livingston paintball feud, parish council dismisses call to reopen business despite owner's plea LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Council on Thursday rejected impassioned calls by the owner of an embattled paintball business to help keep…

Ricks said Wednesday he was sorry to hear King chose to shutter the business. He said he spoke with King on Tuesday and explained that the business had a path forward if King was willing to spend the time and money required for the site to achieve compliance.

“I said, ‘once you meet the ordinance, then the council will approve you, and you're good to operate without having to look over your shoulder,’” Ricks said. “But I wasn’t going to be able to lift the cease-and-desist when I've got neighbors complaining along with all these major issues.”

King said the costs of making the changes to the property — which he estimated could range from $35,000 to $50,000 — would be too hefty for a business that isn’t collecting customer revenue (Ricks has been adamant that the cease-and-desist order must remain in place until after the property has been refurbished and re-approved by the parish).

“No small business has that kind of money,” said King.

If he does re-establish Guerrilla Warfare somewhere else, he would like to keep the business in the Baton Rouge area, King said. He floated Ascension Parish as a candidate for a revamped Guerrilla Warfare site.

Property suited to a paintball operation is hard to come by, though: It has to have the right balance of forest and open ground to accommodate both recreational and team players, King explained.

“There’s not really a whole lot for sale right now,” he said, “and the Walker site would have to sell in three months or so for that to [be an option]. Otherwise, we’ll just be done with it.”