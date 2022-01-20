A Gonzales woman who was out on bail after her third DWI when she fatally struck a Pierre Part man in 2020 faces up to 30 years in state prison.
Latasha M. Hicks, 46, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide this week, admitting to driving drunk on La. 70 in northern Assumption Parish and crashing head-on into Brian Gros Jr. on March 15, 2020, after crossing the centerline.
Gros, 28, was wearing his seat belt and had serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, Louisiana state troopers said at the time.
At the time, Hicks was out on bail for a 2012 third-offense DWI count stemming from a drunk driving arrest in Gonzales at a DWI check point.
Hicks had refused to take a breath test but admitted to Gonzales police officers that she had drunk many alcoholic beverages and prescription medication, prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.
Under the deal reached with prosecutors, 23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner Jr. agreed on Wednesday in Gonzales to defer sentencing pending a presentence investigation. Two other pending charges in Assumption, including one misdemeanor, were also dropped.
Hicks' blood-alcohol level at the time of the Assumption crash of 0.19 grams/percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive, the plea agreement says.
Under a separate plea agreement, Turner sentenced Hicks to one year in prison on the third-offense DWI conviction from Ascension Parish, but he ordered that her prison term not start until she is sentenced in the vehicular homicide case.
Hicks, who was allowed to remain on out her existing bail, also pleaded guilty to that charge on Wednesday.
The one-year term will run in parallel with the sentence for the vehicular homicide case, Turner ordered.