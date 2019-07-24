Baton Rouge's parks and recreation agency reported four misuses of public money and equipment last year, according to an audit finished Wednesday indicating overall healthy finances and oversight.

Auditing firm Postlethwaite & Netterville found BREC had no major weaknesses in its financial management, a year after the firm released a critical audit highlighting significant deficiencies in how the agency oversaw its $73.5 million dollar budget.

The firm gave the department the highest rating a department can receive in its recent report, which is pending the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s final approval.

It's a stark contrast to a 2018 audit that saw auditors question whether sloppy financial oversight led to employee thefts totaling several thousand dollars, as well as 11 stolen golf carts valued at more than $16,000.

Park officials on Wednesday highlighted four instances in which money or equipment had been misused in the past year, resulting in the firing of two employees.

They include a Farr Park employee who didn't log cash transactions into the agency's sales system. He was charged with theft and ordered to pay back $973, a BREC spokeswoman said.

Among other findings were:

A since-terminated employee allegedly used print shop equipment for personal use.

A $650 piece of maintenance equipment was stolen from the back of a truck, but police found no suspects.

An employee took home a damaged shed but returned it after realizing it was against the department's rules.

Officials said no other criminal charges had been filed outside of the theft infraction.

Department Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a statement Wednesday that BREC is working to improve how it handles cash and other financial reporting in response.

The agency plans to also post signs telling paying customers they should receive receipts, monitoring printing jobs and making policies clearer for employees in response to the audit.

"I am keenly aware that our operations are primarily funded by tax dollars and that is why we work closely with auditors – both internal and external – to continuously seek new and better ways of efficiently protecting and safeguarding public assets,” Wilson said.

Postlethwaite & Netterville called also for the department to include policies and procedures for managing federal grants after it recently secured a $3.7 million boost to partially pay for a bike and pedestrian trail connecting north Baton Rouge and downtown. Another finding showed the parks and recreation resale inventory isn't counted as often as it should be under its own policies.

BREC officials said they plan to add new grant-handling policies and re-evaluate how the agency counts inventory.

The department said it will post the report to its website once the Legislative Auditor's office finalizes it.