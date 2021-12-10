The city-parish will use a federal grant to fund operations at the Raising Cane's River Center, which experienced a $4 million loss in revenue last year due because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The influx of cash from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant is also going toward upgrades and other improvements to the downtown entertainment venue, which should result in annual utility savings, according to city-parish officials.

"We were aggressive in trying to apply for everything we could get," said Darryl Gissel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer. "We're trying to use it to generate revenue in the future, as well as recovering operating costs."

The facility is managed by ASM Global but the city-parish annually provides supplemental funding for its operation. The need for additional funding was compounded last year by restrictions in place to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus. Social distancing and crowd limitations regulations that made it impossible to host the events and music concerts that are the facility's bread and butter.

The event center, which can hold 8,000 people during a concert, was limited to crowds no larger than 250 people for most of the year.

The Metro Council this week gave the Mayor's Office the go ahead to accept the $4.3 million grant, which is administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The grant's amount was based on reported revenue loss the River Center experienced related to the impact of pandemic restrictions.

According to a memo the administration sent the Metro Council, nearly 30% of the funds will help pay for utility costs, approximately 2.4% to salaries for furloughed employees and the rest allocated toward exterior and interior deep cleaning of the facility and restroom fixture upgrades in the 2022 budget cycle.

The grant funds going to utility costs reimbursements frees up money in the city-parish's General Fund earmarked for the facility's operational expenses, and will now go toward the energy efficiency upgrades the city-parish is banking on to generate recurring savings to utility bills.

Should any of the improvements be less than projected costs, the city-parish intends to use leftover grant funds for additional improvements, like retractable seating.