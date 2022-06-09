For Lawrence Frank, the cost of gasoline has gone from just an business expense to an obligation that is taking over his life.
Frank said he uses his pickup truck to drive from Baton Rouge to his job in Denham Springs daily, and with gas prices in south Louisiana around $4.50, spending the extra money has tampered his flexibility.
“I go through nearly $30 a day in gas and so you can imagine what that does to a paycheck," Frank said. "You can’t even pass the cost to your job because the money isn’t there to do it. It’s hard.”
And things are even worse elsewhere.
AAA reported Thursday that the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline stood at $4.97, up a quarter in the past week and up nearly $2 since last year. GasBuddy said it found the average to be over $5 already.
“It’s really bad and just makes everything more of a struggle," said Frank, who now pays about $75 to fill his pickup truck after he had grown accustomed to paying about $50 per fillup. "There are limited things that I’m able to do or buy now.”
According to investment bank Goldman Sachs, the price of gasoline isn't expected to change in the near future. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs predicted that crude oil prices would reach $140 per barrel later this summer, up from the current $120. Analysts surveyed by The Associated Press said prices could go higher if a hurricane were to hit refinery centers on the Louisiana or Texas Gulf Coast.
Unlike earlier this year, when prices briefly approached $140 and then retreated, the markets could see a sustained period of $140 per barrel, the investment house said.
The price of crude oil makes up about 60% of what people pay when they gas up their cars, said Eric Smith, with the Tulane Energy Institute.
On the West Coast, drivers have paid well over $5 per gallon for weeks, and AAA said California drivers are paying about $6.40 per gallon. In the United Kingdom, drivers pay the equivalent of about $8.80 per gallon, AP reported.
Louisiana residents are in a better place than most areas of the country, Smith said.
"We are sort of fortunate to be at the nexus of where the costs are going to be the least because shipping costs are low," he said. "Louisiana has some of the lowest prices in the country."
Smith said demand is higher than it was before the pandemic even as domestic energy producers run at near capacity.
"People are so used to the convenience of gasoline and diesel, we are used to getting these things that sometimes we are shocked when it doesn't work out so well," he said.
Pointing to conflicting messages from the Biden administration, Smith said federal officials "are attempting to get two things that are diametrically opposite."
According to Smith, the Biden administration wants short-term increases in production while stalling new oil and gas development by refusing to lease lands and delaying pipeline investments from oil companies.
The immediate impacts could be felt by Louisiana's tourism sector, said Don Redman of AAA Louisiana.
Even with heavy Memorial Day travel, Redman said high gas prices could limit optimism in the tourism industry.
"I think the price has a lot in the travel industry concerned," he said.
The last time similar pressures were felt was 2008, when crude approached $150 per barrel and the average gasoline price in Louisiana was around $4 per gallon. Adjusting for inflation, a gallon of gasoline in 2008 would cost about $5.40 in today's economy.
"People just didn't travel as far or as long," Redman said. Many Louisianians, he said, opted to visit state parks or other, closer attractions.
AAA said the statewide average price Wednesday was $4.49 per gallon.
John Jackson, a lifelong Baton Rouge native, said the prices affect him most when he's headed to work or at the grocery store getting food for his family.
How Jackson sees it, the cost of gas has turned driving from a life activity into an expensive chore.
“To be honest, driving is such an important way of living and you’ve got to get around to grocery stores or get to work," he said. "But right now, the way the system is set, we’re buying gas just to go to work. We’re not buying gas to live anymore, we’re buying it just for work."
Staff writer Faimon Roberts contributed to this report.