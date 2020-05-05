The three major bond rating agencies affirmed a strong AA rating amidst the coroanvirus pandemic for bonds associated with East Baton Rouge Parish's Green Light Plan that are slated for pricing this summer.
The city-parish earlier this year began exploring refunding options for the road and street improvement bonds in order to eliminate variable debt and provide for level debt service.
Standard & Poor's report released April 17 noted that the city-parish has "strong management, with good financial policies and practices" under its financial management assessment methodology.
On Tuesday, Fitch reaffirmed the AA bond rating but said it was revising it's outlook from stable to negative "given the long-term loss in sales tax" from the coronavirus pandemic-driven economic downturn.
The revised outlook should have no impact on interest rates or the city-parish's bond rating, said Linda Hunt, the city-parish's finance director. Moody's reported a positive outlook and Standard & Poor's reported a stable outlook.
Fitch also affirmed an AA+ rating for the city-parish's Issuer Default Rating, reflecting the municipality's "strong operating profile, supported by its solid expenditure flexibility and ample reserves, and low long-term liability burden."