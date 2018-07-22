Weddings are a joyous celebration of love and the beginning of a new life together.
They are also the perfect place to continue college football rivalries.
One Alabama fan who tied the knot Friday likely got the biggest LSU-themed surprise of his life.
Johnny and Bekka Campbell were married at the Magnolia Plantation in Harahan, according to a report from WAFB, and guests at the reception said Johnny was eager to show off his Alabama-themed groom's cake to the room of mostly LSU fans.
Unbeknownst to Johnny, Bekka had his cake colored purple and gold on the inside.
The priceless reaction of the groom was caught on video and shared to YouTube by guest Nicole Tolbert, complete with the room erupting in an "L-S-U!" chant.
College football, y'all. Gotta love it, right?