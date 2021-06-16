Officials across the Baton Rouge area are preparing — not panicking — as weather forecasters monitor a broad low-pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico that’s expected to bring heavy rainfall this weekend to a region that experienced severe flooding only a month ago.

Across East Baton Rouge, city-parish crews are deepening ditches, cleaning storm drains and clearing culverts. Local leaders, meanwhile, urge residents to brace for severe weather that could arrive as soon as Friday afternoon.

“I think everyone in the city and with the city-parish is feeling anxiety at really any significant rain storm right now,” said Councilwoman Laurie Adams, whose residents in District 11 experienced some of the parish’s worst flooding in May. “It’s hard not to, post-2016 flood and post-May 2021 flood. You know what can happen.”

The system, Invest 92, has been stuck in the Bay of Campeche for several days but is expected to roll toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday and to threaten southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The official Wednesday forecast gave the system a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm by mid-Friday, and a 90% chance over the next five days. If it gains tropical storm strength, the system would be christened Collette.

‘They’re cleaning out ditches’

Forecasters with Slidell’s NWS office said rainfall poses the greatest threat to much of Louisiana, including the capital region. Wednesday estimates for total rainfall through Monday morning include 5 to 7 inches from Lafayette to Baton Rouge and from 7 to 10 inches for a wide swath including Hammond, Houma, Thibodaux, North Shore and New Orleans, said Tim Destri, an NWS meteorologist with the Slidell office.

Adams and District 9 Councilman Dwight Hudson urged residents to prepare for the weather by checking storm drains and outfalls near their homes and reporting any blockage to the city-parish or clearing it themselves.

“I’m hearing residents are concerned,” Adams said. “They’re cleaning out ditches, they’re doing things they need to do to make sure if we do have another heavy, heavy rain that they don’t flood again.”

For the city-parish’s part, 80 drainage maintenance requests were completed last week as local leaders work to address flood concerns one month after nearly 14 inches of rain fell over the course of a few hours in the southeastern part of the parish. More than 1,200 buildings reported flooding in East Baton Rouge Parish. The event was declared a federal disaster.

Maintenance statistics for the first half of this week were unavailable Wednesday, but Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome posted a video on social media of a ditch being deepened the day prior.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness released a statement Wednesday evening urging residents to prepare ahead of the system's arrival. Sandbags are available throughout the parish at locations listed on the city-parish's emergency preparedness webpage: brla.gov/emergency.

"Begin making your storm-ready preparations now," Broome said in a statement Wednesday.

Entergy Louisiana said Wednesday the company is also monitoring the system and readying crews to prepare for outages.

“Though it may be too soon to determine the exact location, timing and magnitude of the storm, Entergy encourages customers to monitor all local weather alerts and have their storm plans in place,” the utility company said.

‘We’re always concerned’

Outside Baton Rouge in similarly flood-stricken communities, parish officials voiced concern about the impending storm overwhelming swollen stormwater outflows.

In Ascension Parish, sandbags are being distributed and pumping stations are lowering water levels, parish spokesman Martin McConnell said.

“We are very sensitive to the fact that we have areas that are still holding water from the last storm,” McConnell said, “and we’re working diligently to make sure everyone is kept safe.”

Sandbags are also being distributed to stations in Livingston Parish, President Layton Ricks said.

“We’re always concerned when we know there’s any potential chance of flooding, heavy rainstorms or heavy winds,” he said.

Parts of Iberville Parish around Spanish Lake remain inundated with water from the May flooding and rain earlier this month, but water levels have dropped in the area over the last few days, Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. said.

Iberville Parish’s AquaDams are making a comeback along Manchac Road, just days after being recertified since their use in the May flooding, Ourso said. Close to 5,000 feet of AquaDams will be placed on the road Thursday morning, he said.

“It’s a precautionary measure, and if no water comes and no rain, so what?” Ourso said. “We’ll put them down and be ahead of the game and be glad to put them back into storage.”

Many parish officials said they took part in a Wednesday conference call with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness as they waited with bated breath for the tropical system’s arrival.

Even the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry released a statement Wednesday urging residents in the state to stand ready.

Officials say the department’s two mobile pet shelters — used to help evacuate family pets during emergencies — are poised to mobilize.