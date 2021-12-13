Property tax bills recently arrived in homes across East Baton Rouge Parish.
Property owners now have until the end of the year to review their bills and submit a payment to the parish by the end of the year. Taxes are based on the assessed value of the property, including the land, as calculated by the Assessor’s Office. The assessed value of a piece of property is 10% of its perceived value, according to the parish. It can differ greatly from amounts in real estate listings.
Local entities that receive property taxes set millage rates, or the rate at individual properties are taxed. A mill is one one-thousandth of a dollar, and is equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.
The last reassessment of property values occurred in 2020 and most millage rates remained the same, so residents shouldn’t notice significant changes in their tax bill from last year.
Here’s what else property owners need to know before paying the bill:
When is it due?
Dec. 31. All payments should be sent to the Assessor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office by this date to avoid late fees.
How are property assessments calculated?
Read how to calculate a property's assessed value here.
What’s changing?
Property values should be the same as last year, but a handful of agencies within the parish rolled their millage rates "forward," in essence raising taxes without having to go back to taxpayers for permission. This will increase the rate at which property owners are taxed by the agencies.
The governing board for Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation system, which has a parish wide tax, voted to roll forward its tax rate in July. The increase from 13.702 mills to 14.463 mills brings the agency back to its pre-pandemic millage rate after it dropped its rate in 2020 to give taxpayers a break amid the pandemic.
"BREC rolled forward so everybody is going to see a small increase on their property tax bill," Assessor Brian Wilson said Monday. "It’s all based on what your property is valued at — the smaller the value the smaller the change."
Residents within the Zachary and Central school systems will also pay slightly higher rates. Zachary rolled its millage forward from 5.180 mills to 5.760 mills. Central rolled its millage forward from 56.130 mills to 60.080 mills.
The 2.22 mills tax that funded the Comite Diversion Canal’s construction was allowed to expire by the Amite River Basin Commission at the end of 2020. The federal government has approved funding for the project currently underway across the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.
The Pontchartrain Levee District’s governing body voted in June to roll its millage rate forward from 3.190 mills to 3.530 mills. The district taxes East Baton Rouge Parish and five other parishes in Southeast Louisiana that border the Mississippi River.
What is the money going to?
There are 11 parishwide taxes that fund city-parish agencies, with a total rate of 52.733 mills. Services like mosquito abatement, law enforcement and the parish Council on Aging are funded with property taxes. The parish library system and BREC have the two highest rates among these agencies, at 10.52 mills and 14.463 mills, respectively.
Public schools are also funded through property taxes, and various school systems receive tax revenue from residents living within their taxing district. Baker, Zachary and Central each have their own school system with differing millage rates, and the East Baton Rouge School system covers Baton Rouge and the remainder of the parish.
Various fire protection districts charge differing tax rates to property owners within their taxing district. There are nine individual fire districts across the parish.
Residents of Baton Rouge and Baker voted in November to renew the property tax that funds the Capital Area Transit System at a rate of 9.6 mills in Baker and 10.06 mills in Baton Rouge. That tax, which makes up roughly 60% of the agency's $30 million budget, will now remain in place for the next 10 years.
Is it possible to receive a tax break?
Property owners can appeal the assessed value of their home though the Assessor’s Office. If the appeal is granted, this would decrease the amount each agency can tax the property.
"If you’ve got damage due to Hurricane Ida or any other issue like that, please call us," Wilson said. "We’ll certainly come out and take a look at it. There’s an avenue there for a reduction if needed."
Property owners who believe their home was overvalued by the assessor's office may also call to appeal the assessment. Wilson recommended those seeking a reassessment call as soon as possible ahead of the payment deadline.
"We try to take care of these things early in the year, but I understand that when the bills go out, we get a lot of questions," Wilson said. "We’ll still do that if need be."
Property owners may also file for a homestead exemption, which is a tax exemption on the first $75,000 in value on someone’s primary home. You must own and occupy the property to be eligible for the exemption.