Sheriff Bobby Webre, the former chief deputy of Ascension Parish who became the interim when his longtime boss retired in January to avoid a conflict of interest, rolled Saturday to an overwhelming victory to remain the parish's top law enforcement official.
Webre handily beat two others for the remainder of former Sheriff Jeff Wiley's sixth term and another four-year term through June 30, 2024, according to complete but unofficial election returns.
Gonzales Police Officer Moses Black Jr. and former Ascension Deputy Byron Hill were also vying with Webre, who has led the agency for nearly 10 months since Wiley retired on Jan. 3.
Webre and Hill are Republicans; Black is a Democrat. All three were first-time candidates.
In an interview Saturday before the final results were in, Webre said voters had rejected the negative campaigning and innuendo of his opponents, saying he had was headed for a "big, big win." He led his opponents 3-to-1, complete results show.
"I just think the voters of Ascension Parish sent a strong message that they trust our team and they trust the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office," Webre said.
Wiley, who had been sheriff since the mid-1990s, announced in 2018 that he would step down if his daughter, Erin Wiley Lanoux, won a fall election for an open parish court judgeship to avoid any appearance of a conflict.
Lanoux won. Wiley stepped down, and Webre, who, under the law, was next in line as sheriff, had suddenly risen to be sheriff.
Just a few years earlier in his 34-year career, Webre has said, he had expected he would one day retire as jail warden but a series of retirements, ending with Wiley's, unexpectedly led to Webre's path to the top.
Since taking over as sheriff on Jan. 3, Webre, 56, worked quickly to reshape the 350-person, $43 million Sheriff's Office, which provides law enforcement to unincorporated Ascension and the municipalities of Sorrento and Donaldsonville.
Even before taking office, Webre, who grew up in Gonzales, started fundraising for the Oct. 12 election and had amassed more than $400,000 by the last weeks of the sheriff's campaign, far surpassing his opponents' fund raising amounts.
But those plans hit some turbulence in early August when Webre's older brother, Rick Webre, a former parish administrator, made the surprise announcement that he was running for parish president this fall.
The move shocked the parish's political establishment and led to early fears that having two brothers run for two top government jobs in Ascension might hurt one or both of them electorally.
Bobby Webre quickly issued a statement that he would not be endorsing any candidate in the president's race and didn't know about his brother's plans. But having the two brothers seeking top office in Ascension didn't appear to gain much resonance among Bobby Webre's opponents as the weeks went on.
Rather, in the sheriff's race, Black and Hill charged more broadly that Bobby Webre's ascension as sheriff in January and his election campaign continued an old boy's network that must be broken for a more honest parish government.
Hill and Black have also taken issue what they see as Webre's presumptions while interim sheriff, such as putting the title, "Sheriff Bobby Webre," put on patrol cars, Sheriff's Office building marquees, tents and other department equipment.
In the middle of the campaign, in August, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the department, accusing it of an illegal, blanket policy of detaining arrested Latinos to check their immigration status. In a recent court filing, the department denied any wrongdoing.
Hill, 38, worked for the Sheriff's Office for 10 years as a patrol deputy and criminal investigator and also did tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. He is now U.S. Army National Guard recruiter.
Black, 50, was with the Gonzales Police Department for 15 years, having 19 years experience in law enforcement in all.