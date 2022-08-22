A man has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he fired at officers who were responding to a call Monday morning about his threatening behavior, Baton Rouge Police said.
Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street shortly before 3 a.m. Monday about a man, later identified as William Garner, who was beating on a door and armed with a gun, police said in a statement.
As police began to investigate, Garner fired at the officers, and officers then returned fire. No one was injured, Baton Rouge Police said.
Garner fled and was later arrested at his home in the 5000 block of Packard Street, police said.
In addition to the three counts of attempted first-degree murder, Garner, 57, was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies and illegal use of a weapon.
Editor's note: This story was updated after Baton Rouge Police has indicated a correction on the spelling of Garner's last name.