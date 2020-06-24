A rough-weather day has already started across the Baton Rouge area, with at least three tornado warnings issued in the immediate region before sun-up.
Forecasters said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Livingston and moving toward Montpelier in St. Helena Parish. An earlier tornado warning had been issued on that storm as it crossed the Westminster area of Baton Rouge.
Another cell capable of producing a tornado was reported in northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish and moving into rural adjoining parts of East Feliciana, Livingston and St. Helena parishes.
There is a marginal risk of severe weather along much of the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, including a 2 percent chance that a tornado could form within 25 miles of a specific point.
The Westminster storm had been near where Essen Lane crosses Interstates 10 and 12 in the southeastern part of Baton Rouge. The storm headed northeast, but weakened to the degree that the National Weather Service was comfortable enough to drop the warning less than 30 minutes later.
At 5:30 a.m., forecasters issued another tornado warning for largely rural areas northeast of Baton Rouge.
The storms producing large amounts of dangerous lightning, and heavy rains. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Entergy reported 2,800 power outages in neighborhoods on either side of Interstate 12 from the Westminster area to Cedarcrest to South Harrells Ferry Road.
See live radar:
Because tornadoes are difficult to see at night, forecasters had warned residents to take cover if they are in the path of the storm, rather than wait until they see or hear the storm.
Later in the morning, weather service forecasters issued a tornado warning for northern Tangipahoa and Washington parishes and and adjoining parts of Pike and Walthall counties in Mississippi.