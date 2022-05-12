The Livingston Parish Council passed a temporary moratorium on new development Thursday amid impassioned pleas from residents overwhelmed by the parish's unprecedented growth that they say threatens their community's way of life.
The parish-wide moratorium will last for 60 days but can be extended for another 30 days by council resolution. It covers all development, including subdivisions and commercial projects, with a notable exception for land divided among family members.
In the interim council members hope to workshop and pass new ordinances that will further restrict the recent boom in development.
Recent subdivision proposals listing hundreds of lots in the unincorporated parts of the parish have led to packed council meetings over the last few months, during which residents sometimes shouted down their elected officials. Their concerns vary, but most are terrified their homes will flood — often for a second or third time — as more and more green space disappears. Many remain traumatized by the 2016 flooding that devastated much of the parish and prompted local leaders to search for drainage solutions.
These residents have protested repeatedly that the council has failed to act against developers and ignored the interests of their constituents.
Historically, council members have been hesitant to alienate developers by passing further building restrictions — even after they created zoning categories for the parish's unincorporated areas last year, a significant first for the council.
But in Thursday evening's meeting a host of anxious and frustrated people argued that the parish's schools are overwhelmed, their rural communities are being devastated by large subdivisions and infrastructure is so fragile that emergency services cannot reach people who need help because of standing water or traffic snares.
Council members debated for more than an hour before the approval. The moratorium passed in a 7-2 vote, with council members Randy Delatte and Gerald McMorris voting against the measure.
McMorris had initially proposed a moratorium to address subdivisions south of Interstate 12, but Councilman Maurice "Scooter" Keen proposed the council "shut it all down."
Parish President Layton Ricks, who recently vetoed a law passed by the council to restrict how subdivisions are built, said in a statement he knows the council "has worked and is continuing to work extremely hard to find a resolution to the rapid growth" in the parish.
"Apparently in order to slow growth down until they get the ordinances in place, they feel like a temporary moratorium will allow them the necessary time to do this," Ricks said. "I will support their decision for a 60 day moratorium and applaud their efforts in this regard."
The most urgent calls for the moratorium came from parents and administrators concerned about schools that cannot squeeze more students into their buildings.
Cecil Harris, president of the parish's school board, said nine schools in the parish are at capacity, and 12 in the parish are within 60 students of reaching their limit. And teachers, he said, are hard to come by. Recent job fairs have yielded few potential recruits.
"I’m telling everyone in this room, this is a more serious problem than the capacity thing," Harris said. "We’re not going to have teachers to teach our kids in 20 years."
Jason Dyess, a local resident, said the parish does not have the teachers, has too many students and lacks the building facilities to welcome massive new subdivisions: "That's not going to change." He fears the onus of supporting the school system will fall on taxpayers.
"I am tired of people moving here and getting rich off my back," he said.
Others do not want their rural communities to be transformed.
Melanie Stuart, a resident who said she would be impacted by a proposed subdivision, said she and her neighbors are for responsible development.
"We’re not against development," she said. "We’re against this huge monstrous development that’s going to tear up our parish and change how we live."