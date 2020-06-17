Two residents escaped an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge after being alerted by neighbors, authorities said Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sycamore Street, located just north of Evangeline.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews arrived and found the house engulfed in flames. It was contained within 30 minutes.
Investigators believe the fire started "in or near" a vehicle parked next to the home.
"Two residents were alerted by a neighbor and escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived," BRFD spokesman Curt Monte said in a press release.
The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, Monte said.
The incident remains under investigation.