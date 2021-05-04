A Canadian teen who had been staying in St. James Parish was ordered to New Jersey to face allegations he made a bogus bomb threat last fall against Princeton University, prosecutors said.

The threat prompted an evacuation of the Ivy League college's chapel and three other buildings on the campus steeped in U.S. history, including the 265-year-old Nassau Hall, according to university Twitter alerts.

A St. James Parish judge ordered the 15-year-old to Mercer County, New Jersey, Monday after an extradition hearing, prosecutors added. The town of Princeton, where the university is located, is inside the county.

"Arrangements will be made to bring him back over the next week," Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey A. DeBlasio said late Monday night.

The 15-year-old from Saskatoon, Canada, who was staying with his grandparents in South Vacherie, faces a count of second-degree false public alarm over the alleged Sept. 19 bomb threat, prosecutors added.

Since the teen's March 24 arrest, St. James sheriff's deputies have held the youth in a Mississippi juvenile facility under contract. The parish does not have a juvenile detention center of its own.

Officials, who withheld the boy's name, said they identified him as a suspect after a multi-agency investigation across two countries — from the central and western Canadian cities of Saskatoon and Edmonton, to the U.S. East Coast and to St. James Parish.

The joint investigation included the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, as well as the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, which picked up the teen at his grandparents' house in the parish without incident.

More than two weeks before the Princeton bomb threat last fall, several U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies began looking into a teen suspected of engaging in what's known as "swatting" on both sides of the border, Saskatoon police said.

The term "swatting" refers to prank 911 calls that often prompt a response from police special weapons and tactics, or SWAT, teams.

The teen used a voice-over-internet telephone number to call "a large U.S. metropolitan police department, resulting in an armed emergent response by local law enforcement," Saskatoon officials said.

According to a story from Canadian public news organization CBC, authorities claim the teen "manipulated the phone system to make it appear the Princeton bomb threat was coming from New Jersey — not another country."

Saskatoon police said the teen "committed many other calls to law enforcement agencies, schools, universities, airports, businesses, and personal residences, threatening violence with weapons" and where people were critically injured.

No one was hurt as a result of any of the false threats, authorities said.

Besides the Princeton case, the boy also faces other counts in the U.S. over alleged offenses he committed while living in Saskatoon, though the Canadian city's police did not identify any of those locations.