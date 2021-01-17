LA's First-Dogs

Photo from Gov. John Bel Edward's Tiwtter account. 

Louisiana’s first dogs congratulated President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, on their ‘indoguration’ Sunday.

Bandit, Lady and Molly Edwards said, via Gov. John Bel Edward’s twitter account, they hope the Biden pups enjoy living in the White House just as much as they enjoy the Governor’s Mansion.

The new first dogs are being celebrated in “the world's largest virtual party for dogs” hosted by the Delaware Humane Society as part of an Indoguration Day for Major Biden.

Major will be the first dog adopted from a shelter to live in the White House. According to an article from NPR, Major was adopted by Biden from The Delaware Human Society in November of 2018.

Major and Champ will join a long list of animals that have accompanied their owners in the White House. The most recent canines to live in the White House were President Barack Obama’s pups Bo and Sunny.

The Biden family will move into the White House on Inauguration Day, Wednesday, Jan. 20.

