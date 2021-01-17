Louisiana’s first dogs congratulated President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, on their ‘indoguration’ Sunday.
Bandit, Lady and Molly Edwards said, via Gov. John Bel Edward’s twitter account, they hope the Biden pups enjoy living in the White House just as much as they enjoy the Governor’s Mansion.
Congratulations to Champ and Major Biden on today’s Indoguration! We absolutely love being Louisiana’s First Dogs and we hope you enjoy living in the White House as much as we enjoy living in the Governor’s Mansion.— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 17, 2021
- Bandit, Lady and Molly #lagov #Indoguration pic.twitter.com/EvJN1duOis
The new first dogs are being celebrated in “the world's largest virtual party for dogs” hosted by the Delaware Humane Society as part of an Indoguration Day for Major Biden.
Major will be the first dog adopted from a shelter to live in the White House. According to an article from NPR, Major was adopted by Biden from The Delaware Human Society in November of 2018.
DHA & @pumpkinpetcare invite you & your pup to the world's largest virtual party for dogs in honor of Major Biden's Indoguration! Zoom in host of @TODAYshow's @JillMartin @SirDariusBrown 1/17 at 3pm EST— Delaware Humane Association (@delawarehumane) January 8, 2021
Major and Champ will join a long list of animals that have accompanied their owners in the White House. The most recent canines to live in the White House were President Barack Obama’s pups Bo and Sunny.
The Biden family will move into the White House on Inauguration Day, Wednesday, Jan. 20.