PRAIRIEVILLE — One lane of the northbound Airline Highway bridge over Bayou Manchac will be closed overnight Thursday and Friday as part of ongoing bridge replacement project, state highway officials said.
The outside lane of the northbound bridge, which is on the Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line, will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, state highway officials added Tuesday.
The contractor will be pouring the bridge deck of the newly built bridge, officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development said in a statement.
The work is part of a $9.96 million contract with James Construction Group to replace both Airline Highway spans over Bayou Manchac in northern Prairieville and the southbound bridge over Bayou Francois in Gonzales.
The project started construction in September 2019 and was originally projected to be finished in late 2020.
The Manchac bridges are near the State Fairgrounds, which is BREC's Airline Highway Park, in Baton Rouge and are a key commuter choke point.
All three bridges on Airline, which is also known as U.S. 61, were built in the early 1950s and have exceeded their design life, state highway officials have said.